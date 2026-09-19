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Union Bank Of India Wins First Prize For 'Union Srijan' House Magazine At The 6Th All India Official Language Conference
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 19 September 2026: Union Bank of India achieved a significant milestone in the field of Official Language implementation as its Hindi house magazine, 'Union Srijan', was awarded the First Prize under the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar Scheme for House Magazines in 'B' Linguistic Region for financial year 2025-26.
The award was conferred at the 6th All India Official Language Conference, organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
This prestigious award was presented by Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Government of India to Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India. The conference was also graced by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra and Ms. Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra.
During the second session of the conference, the Bank's publication 'कारोबार सर्वोपरि, अनुपालन निरंतर' under its 'Vividh Ayam' book series was unveiled. On the occasion, AI-powered spectacles were also distributed to 05 Drishti Divyang beneficiaries by Shri Nityanand Rai Ji, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation also visited the exhibition stall of Union Bank of India, where he was welcomed by Shri Asheesh Pandey, and presented with a copy of the newly released publication.
This achievement reflects Union Bank of India's steadfast commitment towards the effective use and promotion of Hindi as the official language in Banking operations.
The award was conferred at the 6th All India Official Language Conference, organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.
This prestigious award was presented by Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Government of India to Shri Asheesh Pandey, Managing Director and CEO, Union Bank of India. The conference was also graced by Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra and Ms. Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra.
During the second session of the conference, the Bank's publication 'कारोबार सर्वोपरि, अनुपालन निरंतर' under its 'Vividh Ayam' book series was unveiled. On the occasion, AI-powered spectacles were also distributed to 05 Drishti Divyang beneficiaries by Shri Nityanand Rai Ji, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation also visited the exhibition stall of Union Bank of India, where he was welcomed by Shri Asheesh Pandey, and presented with a copy of the newly released publication.
This achievement reflects Union Bank of India's steadfast commitment towards the effective use and promotion of Hindi as the official language in Banking operations.
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