Over 10,000 Units Sold: EVDANCE Unveils The Next-Generation NACS Charging Extension Cable

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes, the problem with home EV charging isn't the charger-it's the distance between the charger and where the car needs to park.

A second vehicle may already be in the garage. An electric truck may be too large to park close enough to the wall-mounted charger. A driveway or outdoor parking space may simply sit beyond the reach of the original charging cable. In these situations, drivers often have to move vehicles, rearrange their parking or reconsider where they charge.

EVDANCE developed its EV Charging Extension Cable around a simple idea: your existing charger should be able to work with the way you actually park and live.

Over the past year, more than 10,000 EVDANCE EV charging extension cables have been sold in North America, with drivers using them across garages, driveways, outdoor parking spaces and other everyday charging situations. Rather than replacing an existing charger, the extension cable provides additional reach so drivers can keep the charging setup they already have while gaining more flexibility in where they park.

That real-world use also brought another consideration into focus for Tesla and NACS drivers: adding more reach should not mean giving up the charging experience they already know.

More Reach, Without Giving Up the Original Charging Experience

The latest EVDANCE NACS upgrade addresses that detail.

When the upgraded EVDANCE NACS extension cable is connected to a compatible Tesla charger, the original charger's charge-port opening button functionality remains available. Drivers can extend the distance between the charger and vehicle while retaining the familiar button-controlled experience.

For EVDANCE, the upgrade represents a broader approach to product development: solve the practical problem first, then make sure the solution does not create another one.

“ An extension cable should make charging easier, not make drivers change the way they charge,” said Daniel Cooper, CEO of EVDANCE.“We've seen how often a few extra feet can make a difference in a garage, driveway or shared parking space. With this NACS upgrade, drivers can get the reach they need while keeping the charging experience they already know.”

Built for the Demands of EV Charging

Unlike ordinary household extension cords, the EVDANCE EV Charging Extension Cable Series is purpose-built for compatible EV charging applications. Depending on the model, the series supports up to 50A, 240V and 12kW for compatible Level 2 AC charging and uses 8 AWG copper conductors, a heavy-duty TPE jacket and IP66 water and dust protection.

The construction is designed for sustained high-current charging while helping address common concerns around heat buildup, durability and changing outdoor conditions. EVDANCE offers both NACS and J1772 configurations, with multiple amperage and length options including 21-foot and 40-foot cables.

The result is an extension solution designed for situations where the charger works-but the original cable simply doesn't reach.

25% Off for a Limited Time

To give more EV owners an opportunity to experience the upgraded NACS charging solution, EVDANCE is offering 25% off the EV Charging Extension Cable Series for one month with code 25EVDNEW.

The EVDANCE EV Charging Extension Cable Series is available through the company's official website.

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE develops practical EV charging solutions designed around the realities of everyday EV ownership. Its growing portfolio includes wall-mounted and portable EV chargers, charging cables, adapters and extension solutions for home, garage, driveway and outdoor charging. EVDANCE focuses on making EV charging more flexible, reliable and convenient through practical design and continuous product improvement.

Media Contact

Daniel Cooper

EVDANCE

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evdances.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at