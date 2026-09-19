EVDANCE Unveils Affordable Smart EV Charger With Large Display And Premium Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After seeing how everyday EV charging could still feel unnecessarily complicated, EVDANCE CEO Daniel Cooper set out to create a home charger that delivers more useful features, more control and more value - all at an accessible price of around $300

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric vehicles become part of more people's everyday lives, Daniel Cooper, CEO at EVDANCE, noticed a gap in the home charging experience.

Home EV chargers have become increasingly powerful and connected, yet drivers can still find themselves reaching for their phones just to check basic charging information, working around fixed charging settings, or paying more for features they may not actually use.

For Daniel, these were not simply technical limitations. They were everyday moments that could make EV ownership feel more complicated than it needed to be.

That led him to a simple question:

What if a home charger could offer more useful technology without making the experience more complicated - or the price unnecessarily high?

That question became the design philosophy behind EVDANCE's new wall-mounted Level 2 EV charger lineup.

Rather than creating another charger focused only on delivering power, Daniel and the EVDANCE team set out to bring a more complete charging experience - combining a large built-in display, smart controls, adjustable charging current and dependable safety features in a more accessible home charging solution.

See More. Control More. Charge Smarter.

See More - A Large Display for Charging at a Glance

Daniel's first focus was visibility.

The 40A model features a 3.5-inch TFT display that shows charging status, current, voltage, power, energy consumption, charging time and temperature directly from the charger.

Drivers can check essential charging information at a glance without opening an app, making it easier to understand what is happening during a charging session.

For Daniel, the display was not simply about adding another feature. It was about making useful charging information immediately available when drivers need it.

Control More - Make Charging Fit Your Routine

The second focus was control.

Through the EVDANCE app, drivers can adjust charging current and schedule charging sessions around their daily routines. Adjustable current gives drivers more flexibility to choose a charging level that better fits their vehicle, electrical setup and daily needs.

Scheduled charging can also help drivers take advantage of off-peak electricity rates where available.

The idea is simple: charging should fit into a driver's routine rather than become another routine to manage.

Premium Features, Practical by Design

For Daniel, adding more technology only makes sense when those features provide real value in everyday use.

The new lineup brings together real-time charging information, adjustable current, app-based control and scheduling, giving drivers more ways to understand and manage their charging.

At the same time, EVDANCE built safety and durability into the product from the start.

The 40A model carries ETL certification and features an IP66-rated enclosure, providing protection suited to everyday indoor and outdoor home charging.

These features reflect EVDANCE's approach to product development: smart technology should make charging more useful, not more complicated.

The Sweet Spot of EV Charging

For Tesla drivers, the charging setup can involve a tradeoff between portability, charging power and installation requirements.

The 40A NACS model is designed to offer a practical middle ground between Tesla's 32A Mobile Connector and a 50A hardwired home charging setup.

With a suitable NEMA 14-50 outlet, the EVDANCE 40A NACS charger can deliver up to 9.6 kW of Level 2 charging power, providing more charging capacity than a 32A Mobile Connector while maintaining a plug-in format.

That plug-in design also makes it better suited to everyday home use for drivers who want a charger that can stay connected in the garage or driveway rather than repeatedly plugging and unplugging a mobile charger.

At the same time, the NEMA 14-50 connection gives the charger flexibility that a permanently hardwired unit does not. When needed, drivers can unplug the charger and take it to another suitable location.

For Tesla owners who already have a suitable NEMA 14-50 outlet, the combination provides more charging power than a 32A mobile charger, a simpler plug-in installation than a permanent hardwired setup, and the flexibility to move the charger when circumstances change.

The NACS version also features a push-button charge-port release, designed around the familiar charging experience Tesla drivers know.

More Features, Without the Premium Price

Affordability was another important part of Daniel's design philosophy.

The goal was not to create a charger packed with features simply to justify a higher price. Instead, EVDANCE focused on bringing together features drivers can actually use, dependable protection and meaningful charging control - while keeping the overall solution accessible.

The new EVDANCE wall-mounted Level 2 EV charger lineup includes 32A and 40A NEMA 14-50 plug-in models and a 50A hardwired model, with J1772 and NACS configurations available to accommodate different EVs and charging needs.

The 40A model delivers up to 9.6 kW of Level 2 charging power and includes a 25-foot charging cable for added reach around garages and driveways.

“ We wanted to look beyond the basic job of delivering power and think about what drivers actually need from a charger every day,” said Daniel Cooper, CEO at EVDANCE.“A large display, adjustable current, smart scheduling and strong safety protection are meaningful when they make charging easier to understand and manage. Our goal was to bring those features together without making drivers pay an unnecessary premium for them.”

Availability and Pricing

The new EVDANCE wall-mounted Level 2 EV chargers are available now, with MSRP starting at $339.95 for the 32A and 40A models and $389.95 for the 50A hardwired model.

For a limited time, customers can receive 25% off with code 25EVDNEW, bringing all models to under $300 during the one-month launch promotion.

The new lineup is available at EVDANCE.

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE develops practical EV charging solutions designed around the realities of everyday EV ownership, with a growing portfolio of wall-mounted and portable EV chargers, charging cables and adapters.

Under the direction of CEO Daniel Cooper, EVDANCE focuses on developing products that make EV charging easier to understand, easier to control and easier to fit into everyday life. The brand combines smart charging, safety, flexibility and value to create practical solutions for home and on-the-road EV charging.

Media Contact

Daniel Cooper

EVDANCE

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