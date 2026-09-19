Route W Ramp In Jefferson City To Close Beginning Next Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As part of the project expanding westbound U.S. Route 54 in North Jefferson City, the ramp to Callaway County Route W (Cedar City Drive/Airport Road) is set to close next week for several months. A signed detour will be in place.

Overnight Tuesday, Sept. 22, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramp from westbound U.S. 54 to Cedar City Drive/Airport Road. Motorists will be directed to use the West Main Street exit to eastbound U.S. 54 to access Cedar City Drive/Airport Road. This closure is expected to continue for the remainder of the project, into May 2027.

Crews will also move the temporary barriers from the median to the right shoulder and traffic will shift onto the newly constructed lane. Width restrictions and reduced speeds will remain in place.

This work is part of the project to widen westbound U.S. 54 between U.S. 63 and the Missouri River bridge, adding a dedicated lane for southbound U.S. 63 onto the Missouri River Bridge, and reconfiguring the interchange from Route W to westbound U.S. 54. The project began in June 2026 and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2027.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

As part of its April 2026 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $4,191,212.26 contract to Don Schnieders Excavating Company, Inc., to complete the project.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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