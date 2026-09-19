Learning To Achieve Wellness Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Learning to Achieve Wellness, a Florida-based psychiatric care provider with fifteen locations statewide, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition highlights the practice's commitment to individualized, patient-centered care and advanced treatment options for depression that go beyond traditional medication management.The practice's approach begins with listening. Every treatment plan is built around a patient's specific circumstances and goals rather than a standard protocol, and that philosophy extends into the advanced therapies Learning to Achieve Wellness offers. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, an FDA-cleared and noninvasive treatment for depression, uses targeted magnetic pulses delivered across a series of brief outpatient sessions, typically without medication or anesthesia. For patients with treatment-resistant depression, SPRAVATO (esketamine) provides an in-office option that can be used alone or alongside an existing antidepressant, with each visit followed by a required monitoring period.Those treatments sit within a broader continuum of care that also includes general psychiatric services, individual therapy, and intensive outpatient treatment at select locations, allowing clinical teams to adjust a patient's plan as their needs evolve. With fifteen locations across Florida and plans to expand to approximately twenty, plus telehealth services available statewide, Learning to Achieve Wellness has made it a priority to keep behavioral health care within reach, regardless of where a patient lives.“This award reflects something we take seriously with every patient who walks through our door: we meet them where they are,” said a spokesperson for Learning to Achieve Wellness.“Depression treatment isn't one-size-fits-all, and being recognized for that approach means a great deal to our entire team.”As Learning to Achieve Wellness continues expanding its footprint across Florida, the practice remains focused on pairing innovative treatments like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and SPRAVATO with the same patient-first philosophy that earned this recognition. The team sums up that commitment simply:“Best in Florida. Because every patient deserves our best.” The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks a milestone the practice plans to build on as it works to make quality mental health care accessible across the state.For more information click here!

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Learning to Achieve Wellness Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing September 19, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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