Italy Commemorates Victoria Cross Recipient Indian Soldier From Second World War

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, Sep 19 (IANS) Italy's Montone Municipality and the Embassy of India in Italy on Saturday jointly commemorated Victoria Cross recipient Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, an Indian soldier who fought in the Second World War in Italy.

“Italy's Montone Municipality and the Embassy jointly commemorated Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, an Indian soldier who fought in the Second World War in Italy. Highlight of the event was a virtual interaction between students of Army Public School, Belagavi in India and Giuseppe Polidori Secondary School, Montone, Italy,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The exchange enabled Indian and Italian children to learn about his valour and sacrifice, share experiences and connect across borders. The event is part of Embassy's efforts to highlight our shared history and enduring friendship between our two nations,” it added.

Naik Yeshwant Ghadge served with the 3/5th Mahratta Light Infantry (Now the Maratha Light Infantry) in World War II. On 10 July 1944, he captured a post single-handedly at Morlupo, Upper Tiber Valley in Italy and lost his life. He was 24 years old.

According to the National Army Museum in London, his citation reads: 'Without hesitation, and well knowing that none were left to accompany him, Naik Yeshwant Ghadge rushed the machine gun post. He first threw a grenade which knocked out the machine gun and firer, after which he shot one of the gun crew with his Tommy gun. Finally, having no time to change his magazine, he grasped his gun by the barrel and beat to death the remaining two men of the gun crew. Unfortunately, Naik Yeshwant Ghadge was shot in the chest and back by enemy snipers and died in the post which he had captured single-handedly. The courage, determination, and devotion to duty of this Indian N.C.O. in a situation where he knew the odds against him gave little hope of survival were outstanding.'

Ghadge's body was never recovered. He is commemorated on the Cassino War Memorial, Italy and with a statue at the Tahasil Office, Mangaon in the Raigad District of India.

–IANS

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