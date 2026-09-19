Karnataka Bans Selfies, Reels On Academic Tours

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) The Karnataka College Education Department has issued strict guidelines for academic tours conducted by Government First Grade Colleges across the state, prohibiting students from taking selfies, recording videos, and making reels during such trips.

According to a circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner on Saturday, the department has made prior permission mandatory for conducting academic tours. Colleges have been directed not to organise any academic tour without obtaining permission.

The circular stated that colleges should submit proposals for academic tours to the department, along with undertakings from students and their parents regarding the tour. Students should be informed of the guidelines before the trip begins.

The department has specifically prohibited students from taking selfies, recording videos, and making reels during academic tours. Lecturers accompanying students have been instructed to monitor them and ensure that the guidelines are strictly followed.

The circular also stated that students should not visit places other than those approved by the department as part of the academic tour.

The circular placed special emphasis on the safety and security of girl students. Colleges have been directed to ensure necessary security measures throughout the tour. In case of any untoward incident concerning the safety of girl students, the concerned lecturer and principal would be held responsible, the circular stated.

The department has issued the directions with a warning that violations would invite strict action.

Recently, a 52-year-old Bengaluru businessman lost his life near Karabagere Lake after stepping out of his vehicle to attempt a selfie with a wild elephant, which charged and fatally injured him.

Three medical interns from the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences drowned in the Vishweshwara Canal in Hulivana village while trying to take selfies near strong water currents.

A 20-year-old student tragically died after slipping and falling into a farm pond in Vadageri village while shooting a video for social media.

A youth fell off a cliff and was injured while clicking a selfie at Charmadi Ghat in Belthangady taluk of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru. The accident video went viral on social media. The man reportedly climbed the seasonal waterfall at Charmadi Ghat and fell off while clicking a selfie. He was taken to hospital by passersby, and his condition is said to be critical.

The selfie craze among youth has led to several such incidents in recent years.