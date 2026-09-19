TVK Names 40 Star Campaigners For TN Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) The final list of candidates contesting the by-elections to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved Assembly constituencies will be released on Saturday, marking the formal start of an intensified campaign for the October 6 polling.

Saturday is the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. Election officials will publish the final lists after the withdrawal process is completed and allot symbols to independent candidates and nominees of unrecognised parties.

In Madurantakam, located in Chengalpattu district, 48 candidates submitted nomination papers. Following scrutiny, the papers of 28 candidates were accepted, leaving a crowded field ahead of the withdrawal deadline.

The prominent contestants include Maragatham Kumaravel of the TMC, Paranthaman of the DMK, Ganitha Sampath of the AIADMK, Sugandhi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Janakiraman of the Naam Tamilar Katchi. The exact number of candidates remaining in the fray will become clear only after officials complete the withdrawal process on Saturday.

In the Dharapuram constituency, election authorities accepted 22 nomination papers after scrutiny. Here too, the final contest will be known after candidates who do not wish to remain in the race formally withdraw their nominations.

The by-elections have attracted considerable political attention, with parties treating the contests as an important test of their organisational strength and public support. Several candidates have already begun meeting voters, holding street-corner meetings, and mobilising local-level workers. Campaigning is expected to gather momentum once the final lists are released.

Political parties are preparing public meetings, door-to-door outreach programmes, and rallies featuring senior leaders during the remaining campaign period.

Meanwhile, the TVK has announced 40 star campaigners for the two by-elections. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is among the leading campaigners the party named. Congress leader Manickam Tagore, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Durai Vaiko, and Kader Mohideen are also on the list of star campaigners.

Election authorities are also preparing polling stations, deploying staff, and reviewing security arrangements to ensure that voting and counting are conducted smoothly, transparently, and without disruption across both constituencies.

The participation of prominent alliance leaders is expected to sharpen the political battle in both constituencies. Parties are likely to focus their campaigns on local development concerns and broader state-level political issues while seeking voter support before polling day.