Delhi Police Conducts Drive Against Illegal Foreign Nationals, 40 Verified At 43 Locations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Dwarka District Police conducted a special drive against illegal and overstaying foreign nationals in the district, during which officials verified 40 foreign nationals at 43 locations and initiated deportation proceedings against 10.

The drive was conducted under the direction of Kushal Pal Singh, IPS, DCP, Dwarka District, to identify illegal or overstaying foreign nationals, verify their immigration status, trace persons involved in criminal activities, and initiate appropriate legal action in coordination with the concerned authorities.

As part of the operation, 25 dedicated teams comprising police personnel from all police stations and Special Units of Dwarka District were constituted. The teams were tasked with identifying and tracing foreign nationals overstaying in the district and verifying the status of foreign nationals involved in registered criminal cases.

The teams conducted simultaneous searches and verification drives at identified locations and hideouts based on local intelligence, field verification and surveillance inputs.

A total of 150 police personnel were deployed during the drive, while 43 locations and hideouts were searched. Of the 40 foreign nationals detained and verified, 30 were male, and 10 were female.

Among those verified, 31 were Nigerian nationals, comprising 28 males and three females. Authorities also verified four Ugandan nationals, all female. Three Tanzanian nationals, all female, were also verified.

The drive also verified two Ivorian nationals, both male. One was identified as an Ivorian national, while the other was listed as an Ivorian (Abjan) national.

During the operation, authorities identified 10 foreign nationals for deportation proceedings. They comprised five Nigerian nationals, four Ugandan nationals and one Tanzanian national.

Of the 10 persons taken up for deportation proceedings, six were female, and four were male.

The Dwarka District Police said the special drive aims to strengthen verification of foreign nationals residing in the area and take appropriate action against those found staying illegally or overstaying their permitted period.

The police said they are initiating further necessary action in coordination with the concerned authorities.