Gen Z Will Never Accept Lies Of Oppn: BJP On ABVP's Victory In DUSU Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Union Ministers and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after it won three of the four posts in the Delhi University Students' Union polls, while asserting that Gen Z will "never accept the lies" of the Opposition.

Congratulating the winners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed ABVP's victory a "symbol of the unwavering faith of the youth in the Nation First policy".

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all workers on the splendid success of ABVP in the Delhi University Students' Union elections," he said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

He added: "I am confident that ABVP will continue to work with the same dedication and commitment to student interests, national service, and nation-building."

Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said: "The Delhi University Students' Union is recognised as the voice of students from across the country. The landslide victory of ABVP at the University shows that what Congress and the opposition parties go around calling 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is actually 'Jhooth Ki Goonj'."

Congratulating the winner, Rijiju said: "I also congratulate the students for exposing the 'Jhooth ki Goonj'. Now Congress has been reduced to zero in the DUSU; it has nothing more left to say. The students studying in Delhi University have clearly expressed their opinion today."

"This also reflects that the youth and Gen Z across the country will never accept the lies of the Opposition...For me, this win of the ABVP is of immense significance," he added.

BJP President Nitin Nabin also said that the victory reflects the "youth's continued faith in positive and constructive student politics, rooted in the spirit of 'Nation First', and their strong resolve to contribute to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'".

"My best wishes to the victorious candidates and everyone who worked tirelessly to make this victory possible," he said in a post on X.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said: "This is a victory of nationalistic mindset."

"This victory reflects that the students have put their faith in those who speak about the welfare of the nation rather than voting for the petty politics of the 'tukde tukde' gang," he remarked.

Similarly, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva said: "The victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on three seats in the DUSU polls shows today's youth is not confused and rather knows that the leadership of the country is secure in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Echoing a similar view, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bandari referred to ABVP's victory as "defeat of Jhooth ki Goonj".

In a post on X, Bhandari said: "Jhoot Ki Goonj loses; 'Sach ki Hukar' wins in Delhi University Student University Elections!"

"ABVP Wins Big! Youth choose patriotism, development and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat 2047!" he added.

Further, the BJP leader said: "Rahul Gandhi's fake PR propaganda falls flat!"