TN CM Vijay Urges PM Modi To Change Chennai Airport Operator CPI Opposes Move

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sept 19(IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday proposed replacing the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as the operator of Chennai airport, saying that the state requires a more efficient and globally competitive aviation facility to support its industrial growth.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay raised the proposal in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, according to reports.

He underlined the need to develop world-class airport infrastructure and improve management standards as Tamil Nadu steps up efforts to attract domestic and international investments.

The Chief Minister reportedly identified passenger handling, aircraft movements and cargo capacity as the three major areas requiring urgent improvement at Chennai airport.

The state believes that deficiencies in these sectors could affect Chennai's ability to meet rising aviation demand and compete with other major investment destinations.

By suggesting a change from the existing AAI management, the state government is understood to be considering the possibility of bringing Chennai airport under a different operator, potentially involving private-sector participation.

The proposal follows the state government's decision to abandon the planned greenfield airport project at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

With the Parandur project dropped, the state government considers the modernisation and expansion of the existing airport crucial to Tamil Nadu's future development.

Officials say that a high-quality international aviation hub is necessary to serve the state's expanding manufacturing, trade, tourism and logistics sectors.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has strongly opposed the proposal and urged the state government to withdraw it.

The CPI described the attempt to replace AAI as a move towards privatising an important public asset.

The CPI said that shortcomings in airport administration should be addressed by strengthening passenger amenities, improving flight operations, expanding cargo-handling facilities and upgrading road connectivity.

Transferring management to a private operator was not the appropriate solution, it added.

Highlighting the airport's financial performance, the party said AAI had recorded a net profit of Rs 6,522 crore during 2025-26.

Chennai airport alone reportedly generated a profit of around Rs 492.48 crore in 2024-25.

The CPI said that the airport should remain under public-sector control, especially following the cancellation of the Parandur project.

It called upon the Centre and state governments to expand and modernise the existing facility under AAI management, while ensuring that the airport's revenue continues to remain a public resource.