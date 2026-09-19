Himachal Pensioners Protest 2025 Pension Law, Demand Uniform Revision

Pensioners Protest Pension Validation Law

Pensioners from Himachal Pradesh and central government organisations staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday, demanding withdrawal of the Central government's 2025 pension validation legislation and seeking uniform revision of pensions irrespective of the date of retirement.

The protest was organised under the banner of the State and Central Pensioners Joint Front, with representatives of postal and RMS pensioners, central government departments, banks, LIC, paramilitary forces and other pensioner organisations participating. The pensioners alleged that the validation legislation had created a distinction among pensioners based on their date of retirement and expressed concern that those who retired before January 1, 2026 could be denied the benefit of pension revision arising from the recommendations of the Eighth Central Pay Commission.

Government's Stance on the Legislation

The government, however, has stated that the validation legislation, passed by the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2025 as part of the Finance Bill, validates the principle that the Central Government may make distinctions among pensioners and that such distinctions may arise from accepted Pay Commission recommendations, including on the basis of the date of retirement. The legislation was made effective retrospectively from June 1, 1972.

'Divided on Retirement Date'

Speaking to ANI, K.R. Sharma, State Secretary of the Postal and RMS Pensioners Association, Himachal Pradesh, said pensioners were opposing what they described as the creation of separate categories among retirees. "The government passed the Finance Act in March 2025. Through this legislation, we believe pensioners have effectively been divided on the basis of their date of retirement. We want this validation provision to be withdrawn and the system of uniform pension revision for pensioners to be restored."He said.

Sharma said pension was protected under the constitutional and legal framework governing government employees and referred to Supreme Court judgments concerning pension and equality. He also referred to the Supreme Court's 1982 judgment in D.S. Nakara and Others vs Union of India, arguing that pensioners should not be arbitrarily divided on the basis of their date of retirement. The Supreme Court's judgment in D.S. Nakara concerned a challenge to a cut-off date that excluded pensioners who had retired before a specified date from the benefit of a liberalised pension formula. The Constitution Bench held that the classification in that particular scheme was violative of Article 14.

Nationwide Agitation Planned

Sharma said the pensioners' movement would now intensify, with a proposed march to Delhi on November 25. "Our next phase is a march to Delhi on November 25. Pensioners from across the country, including paramilitary forces, Army, Central Government, State Governments, universities, Railways, defence, banks and LIC, will participate and raise their voice together." He said.

He said representatives from Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts had also joined the Shimla protest and claimed that the issue had generated support among pensioners beyond the organisations directly participating in the agitation.

Wider Implications for State Pensioners

Atmaram Sharma, State President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front, said the issue was not confined to Central Government pensioners and could have implications for pensioners in states that follow Central Pay Commission recommendations. "The Central Government pensioners are protesting, but the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Front is also with them. If there is a national-level protest in Delhi, including at Ramlila Maidan, pensioners from Himachal Pradesh will also participate." he added.

He said pensioners were particularly concerned about the implications of the Validation legislation and the terms of reference of the Eighth Central Pay Commission. The Eighth Central Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre in November 2025. Its official mandate covers issues relating to emoluments and retirement benefits, among other matters, and the Commission has invited inputs from pensioners and pensioner associations.

Atmaram Sharma said pensioners feared that the distinction based on retirement date could affect future revision of pensions. "Our concern is that pensioners who retired before January 2026 may not get pension revision. We believe pensioners constitute one class and that the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in the D.S. Nakara case should be kept in view," he further said.

He said the issue could have a wider impact because several state governments adopt Central Pay Commission recommendations, either directly or with modifications. "The effect will not remain confined to Central Government pensioners. If pension revision is not extended to earlier retirees at the Centre, it will have implications for pensioners in states as well," he said.

Pending Dues in Himachal Pradesh

The protest also brought into focus the long-pending financial liabilities of Himachal Pradesh government pensioners, including arrears, gratuity and leave encashment. Atmaram Sharma said pensioners in the state were still seeking full settlement of liabilities arising from the previous Pay Commission.

He alleged that the previous state government had not fully implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Himachal Pradesh Pay Commission, while the present government had been releasing some pending payments in phases. According to the Himachal Pradesh Finance Department's official notices, the state has issued orders concerning payment of arrears to pre-2016 pensioners aged 70 years and above and payment of gratuity and leave encashment arrears to certain employees who retired after 2016.

Sharma said pensioners were continuing their dialogue with the state government and expected further payments. "The present government is gradually releasing some of the pending payments. We are meeting the Chief Minister on September 21 and hope that the remaining liabilities from the previous Pay Commission will also be addressed." He said.

He said pensioners had faced financial difficulties amid the state's fiscal constraints and the financial impact of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. Atmaram Sharma also raised the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), saying that Himachal Pradesh had restored OPS for its state employees and that pensioners were also supporting the demand for an appropriate pension framework at the Central level.

Future Programmes and Coordination

The protest leaders said pensioners from different sectors would coordinate their future programmes at the national level. K.R. Sharma said the Postal Department's pensioners from different Himachal districts had participated in the Shimla demonstration through their executive representatives. He said the November 25 Delhi programme would be the next major phase of the agitation.

"The support of pensioners is not limited to one organisation. The issue has reached the minds of pensioners across sectors, and they will support the movement mentally, financially and, if required, physically." He added.

Core Demands and Legal Standpoint

The pensioners said their principal demands include withdrawal of the 2025 validation legislation, protection of parity among pensioners and pension revision without discrimination based on the date of retirement.

The Supreme Court's jurisprudence on pension revision has addressed the legality of retirement-date classifications in specific pension-revision schemes. In a 2023 judgment, the Court, while relying on D.S. Nakara, held that a cut-off date could not be used to deny a pension-revision benefit to members of the same class where the classification lacked a rational nexus with the purpose of the revision. The pensioners said they would continue to pursue the matter through negotiations as well as legal and organisational channels if their demands were not addressed. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)