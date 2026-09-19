SP MP Pappu Nishad Attacked, Akhilesh Yadav Blames Lack Of Security

SP MP Attacked, Akhilesh Yadav Blames Admin

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that SP MP Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad was attacked in Sant Kabir Nagar due to a lack of police security and proper safety arrangements by the administration. Yadav said the MP's vehicle was vandalised and he narrowly escaped the incident. Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "Our party MP Pappu Nishad was attacked due to the lack of police security and proper safety arrangements by the administration. His vehicle was vandalised, and he narrowly escaped from there."

Raising serious concerns over law and order, Yadav highlighted the security threat faced by Nishad. "Pappu Nishad was given no security. His life was in grave danger, and he managed to survive by sheer luck. Today, if you do not belong to the 'ruling caste' (swajati), you will be intimidated, harassed, and false cases will be slapped against you," the SP chief said. According to the reports, Samajwadi Party MP Pappu Nishad's vehicle was vandalised by a crowd at Sant Kabir Nagar on Friday night.

Yadav Accuses BJP of Negative Campaigning

Meanwhile, Yadav also alleged that the BJP has spent crores of rupees over the last 10 years on spreading negative content against opposition parties. He said, "In the last 10 years, crores have been spent to spread negative content against other parties. Content creators are being approached. Nowhere in the world has any government spent money to such an extent as the BJP is spending to do a negative campaign against others. They are doing this out of fear."

SP Chief Slams Centre on Inflation, Unemployment

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief took a sharp jibe at the BJP's past rhetoric on currency valuation and flagged the worsening livelihood crisis in the country. "Those who once questioned where the Dollar was heading should now look back and see where the Rupee stands against the Dollar today," Yadav said, aiming at the Centre. "Inflation has broken all records and the unemployment crisis is deepening by the day. Instead of providing real solutions, this government is peddling fake numbers and false statistics in the name of job creation. Fuel prices remain exorbitant, and even then, ethanol is being blended into petrol without extending any relief to the common man," the SP supremo remarked.

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