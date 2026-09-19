'Living In 2057': Japan's Futuristic Public Toilet With QR Unlock, Voice Commands Stuns Mumbai Man

A public toilet in Japan has left an Indian content creator stunned after showcasing a level of automation that makes an ordinary bathroom feel straight out of the future. Mumbai-based content creator Sarthak Sachdeva, recently shared a video on Instagram offering viewers a glimpse of high-tech facility with a series of features and Japan's futuristic public infrastructure.

Sachdeva kicked off the video by saying,“Come, let me show you how futuristic Japan's toilets are.” Once inside, he demonstrated just how automated the facility was. Instead of manually turning on the tap, he simply said,“Turn on the sink,” and water immediately began flowing.

Sachdeva then stepped outside to reveal the toilet's exterior, which was housed inside a distinctive dome-shaped structure that further added to its futuristic look.

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He explained that visitors could not simply walk in. To access the facility, users had to scan a QR code, which would automatically unlock the bathroom door.

Inside, the walls featured a list of commands written in both Japanese and English, guiding visitors on how to operate the various facilities.

The bathroom also offered an entertainment feature - users could even play music while using the toilet.

Sachdeva concluded,“Japan is really living in the year 2057.”

His caption read,“You can play music while using it Japan is living in 2057.”

The video quickly caught viewers' attention, with many fascinated by the combination of technology, automation and organisation packed into a public restroom.

Some users credited Japan's strict rules and regulations for such highly organised public facilities, while others debated whether similar technology and systems could help improve public infrastructure in India.