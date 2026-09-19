Sustainability Shaping The Future Of India's Textile Sector: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that sustainability has long been integral to India's ethos and it is now shaping the future of our textile sector.

PM Modi shared an article on X, written by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, that highlights how initiatives around textile recycling, cleaner production and green technologies are helping build a more circular and competitive textile industry.

PM Modi remarked that Giriraj Singh highlights“how initiatives around textile recycling, cleaner production and green technologies are helping build a more circular and competitive textile industry”.

Giriraj Singh wrote that from recycling and waste recovery to cleaner technologies, responsible manufacturing and stronger market opportunities, the focus is on making India's textile industry more competitive while creating a greener and more resilient future.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the government is committed to ensuring that India does not have to choose between growth and sustainability, but that both move forward hand in hand as an integral part of India's textile growth story.

As India targets a $350 billion textile and apparel industry by 2030, sustainability is shifting from the margins to the centre of its competitiveness strategy.

For a sector spanning fibre, yarn, fabric, processing, apparel, technical textiles and made-ups, sustainability is increasingly becoming a question of competitiveness, market access and responsible growth, wrote the minister.

He further wrote that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,“The world is adopting the vision of Fashion for Environment and Empowerment, and India can lead the way in this regard,” he pointed to a transformation that is increasingly visible across India's textile landscape.

The domestic textile market grew from about Rs 6 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 16 lakh crore, reflecting the sector's robust expansion and increasing contribution to the national economy.

The textile and apparel sector currently provides direct employment to more than 5.3 crore people and is expected to generate nearly 2 crore additional jobs over the next three years.