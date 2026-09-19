Thar Driver Allegedly Attacks Blinkit Rider, Crowd Turns On Him In Viral Road Rage Incident

A photo shared on Reddit with the same title has gone viral, with its comment section flooding with questions. Everyone wanted to know what the matter was. The user who posted the photo explained that the Thar driver first beat a delivery boy, and then the crowd that gathered beat up the Thar driver in return.

That much information was enough for the internet to turn it into gossip, and the post went viral. The matter was likely serious, though very little information has surfaced so far.

From the photo, a crowd can be seen gathered around the Thar vehicle. It appears the Thar driver was not spared either, since he had first raised his hand on a Blinkit delivery boy, assuming him to be alone. That decision later became his own trouble.

Users in the comment section are having a field day. One user wrote, "Where there is a Thar, there is bound to be a matter." Another said, "No matter what, people in our country have too much free time." A third commented, "Today the Thar guy will learn not to mess with anyone, anywhere." A fourth wrote, "Because of a few cheap Thar owners, this vehicle is now joining the list of dumb cars."

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Whether on the road or the internet, content ranging from JCB digging to a Thar driver being beaten always grabs attention on social media. However, it is worth noting that in road rage cases, strict police action is often taken, landing the accused in trouble.

Recently, a rider named Siya was hit by a car on the streets of Gurugram. Gurugram Police took cognizance of the matter, registered an FIR, and arrested the accused.