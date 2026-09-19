DUSU Poll Results: ABVP Wins President, Secy, Joint Secy Posts Independent Candidate Deepanshu Shokeen Bags VP Post
Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has bagged the post of the vice-president.
Notably, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress-backed student organisation, failed to win in any of the central posts. Shokeen was denied an NSUI ticket, after which he decided to contest the elections independently.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
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