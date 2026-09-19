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DUSU Poll Results: ABVP Wins President, Secy, Joint Secy Posts Independent Candidate Deepanshu Shokeen Bags VP Post

DUSU Poll Results: ABVP Wins President, Secy, Joint Secy Posts Independent Candidate Deepanshu Shokeen Bags VP Post


2026-09-19 07:30:34
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The results for the Delhi University Students' Union elections were declared on Saturday, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) winning the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen has bagged the post of the vice-president.

Notably, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Congress-backed student organisation, failed to win in any of the central posts. Shokeen was denied an NSUI ticket, after which he decided to contest the elections independently.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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Live Mint

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