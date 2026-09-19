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Legacy Hotels Holding Announces Four Strategic Signings at Arabian Travel Market 2026
(MENAFN- qcomms) ·Grows regional presence with four new properties across UAE, Egypt and Georgia, supporting Legacy Hotels Holding’s growth plans towards 65+ hotels by 2027
·Marks the UAE brand debut of Kyriad Prestige with the upcoming 110-key Kyriad Prestige Downtown Dubai, followed by Kyriad Galala in Egypt
·Signs a Master Franchise Agreement with TemptingPlaces, with its first properties being TemptingPlaces Panorama Kakheti Resort in Georgia and TemptingPlaces Maison Kokoon set to launch in the UAE.
United Arab Emirates, September 2026 – Legacy Hotels Holding, a leading regional hospitality group, is accelerating its growth plans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with four new properties across the UAE, Egypt and Georgia signed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026. These signings bolster the group’s portfolio and drive its expansion with approximately 20 additional hotels and more than 1,200 keys as it works towards its target of 65+ hotels by 2027.
Marking a key milestone for the group: the brand debut of Kyriad Prestige in the UAE. Set to open in October 2026, Kyriad Prestige Downtown Dubai will feature 110 keys, offering guests a chic ambiance that combines comfort and refinement with designs inspired by the local culture and heritage.
One of the signings also supports its wider MENA goals as Legacy Hotels Holding announces the new Kyriad Galala in Egypt, set to open in Q3 2029. The contemporary hotel will feature 560 keys, bringing the brand’s budget-friendly, midscale hospitality offering to Egypt.
The group has also entered into a Master Franchise Agreement with TemptingPlaces, known for bringing its distinctive French touch to locally inspired hospitality. As part of the partnership, Legacy Hotels Holding will manage and operate the 67-key TemptingPlaces Maison Kokoon in Dubai, UAE, set to open by 2030. During the signing ceremony, the group also announced the launch of the 109-key TemptingPlaces Panorama Kakheti Resort in Georgia, opening in 2028.
Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Co-Founder | Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding, says: “Our ambition to over 65 hotels by 2027 reflects the strength of our growing portfolio and the partnerships driving our expansion across key markets. Arabian Travel Market is an important platform for Legacy Hotels Holding to showcase this growth, foster meaningful relationships with owners and investors, and introduce the next phase of our development across the region.”
Earlier this year, Legacy Hotels Holding strengthened its pipeline in Egypt with two upcoming Golden Tulip properties, adding a combined 411 keys. Golden Tulip Cairo Pyramids and Golden Tulip Sheikh Zayed City are scheduled to open in Q4 2027 and Q4 2028, respectively.
Legacy Hotels Holding is set to further grow its regional footprint with upcoming hotel openings planned across key markets in the region. These include Bahrain, Tunisia, Syria, Morocco, Tanzania, La reunion and beyond, adding to its operating portfolio of 45 properties across MENA, Europe and CIS regions. With five regional offices and a team of passionate hoteliers, the group continues to build on its regional expertise and presence as it enters its next phase of growth.
As the MENA partner of Louvre Hotels Group, Legacy Hotels Holding operates a diversified portfolio spanning luxury to economy hospitality, alongside Earth Hotels and Flamingo Hotels.
For more information about Legacy Hotels Holding, please visit
ENDS
About Legacy Hotels Holding
Legacy Hotels Holding is a Middle East and North Africa-grown hospitality platform and the MENA partner of Louvre Hotels Group, bringing together regional insight and global standards across a growing portfolio of 45 properties in 14 countries.
Built on a foundation of operational excellence, technology-enabled systems, and a partner-first approach, Legacy works closely with developers and investors to deliver commercially sound, experience-led hospitality solutions. Through its portfolio of international brands, including Golden Tulip, and a focus on destination-led storytelling, Legacy creates hotels that are rooted in their local context while aligned with global hospitality standards.
·Marks the UAE brand debut of Kyriad Prestige with the upcoming 110-key Kyriad Prestige Downtown Dubai, followed by Kyriad Galala in Egypt
·Signs a Master Franchise Agreement with TemptingPlaces, with its first properties being TemptingPlaces Panorama Kakheti Resort in Georgia and TemptingPlaces Maison Kokoon set to launch in the UAE.
United Arab Emirates, September 2026 – Legacy Hotels Holding, a leading regional hospitality group, is accelerating its growth plans across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with four new properties across the UAE, Egypt and Georgia signed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026. These signings bolster the group’s portfolio and drive its expansion with approximately 20 additional hotels and more than 1,200 keys as it works towards its target of 65+ hotels by 2027.
Marking a key milestone for the group: the brand debut of Kyriad Prestige in the UAE. Set to open in October 2026, Kyriad Prestige Downtown Dubai will feature 110 keys, offering guests a chic ambiance that combines comfort and refinement with designs inspired by the local culture and heritage.
One of the signings also supports its wider MENA goals as Legacy Hotels Holding announces the new Kyriad Galala in Egypt, set to open in Q3 2029. The contemporary hotel will feature 560 keys, bringing the brand’s budget-friendly, midscale hospitality offering to Egypt.
The group has also entered into a Master Franchise Agreement with TemptingPlaces, known for bringing its distinctive French touch to locally inspired hospitality. As part of the partnership, Legacy Hotels Holding will manage and operate the 67-key TemptingPlaces Maison Kokoon in Dubai, UAE, set to open by 2030. During the signing ceremony, the group also announced the launch of the 109-key TemptingPlaces Panorama Kakheti Resort in Georgia, opening in 2028.
Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Co-Founder | Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Hotels Holding, says: “Our ambition to over 65 hotels by 2027 reflects the strength of our growing portfolio and the partnerships driving our expansion across key markets. Arabian Travel Market is an important platform for Legacy Hotels Holding to showcase this growth, foster meaningful relationships with owners and investors, and introduce the next phase of our development across the region.”
Earlier this year, Legacy Hotels Holding strengthened its pipeline in Egypt with two upcoming Golden Tulip properties, adding a combined 411 keys. Golden Tulip Cairo Pyramids and Golden Tulip Sheikh Zayed City are scheduled to open in Q4 2027 and Q4 2028, respectively.
Legacy Hotels Holding is set to further grow its regional footprint with upcoming hotel openings planned across key markets in the region. These include Bahrain, Tunisia, Syria, Morocco, Tanzania, La reunion and beyond, adding to its operating portfolio of 45 properties across MENA, Europe and CIS regions. With five regional offices and a team of passionate hoteliers, the group continues to build on its regional expertise and presence as it enters its next phase of growth.
As the MENA partner of Louvre Hotels Group, Legacy Hotels Holding operates a diversified portfolio spanning luxury to economy hospitality, alongside Earth Hotels and Flamingo Hotels.
For more information about Legacy Hotels Holding, please visit
ENDS
About Legacy Hotels Holding
Legacy Hotels Holding is a Middle East and North Africa-grown hospitality platform and the MENA partner of Louvre Hotels Group, bringing together regional insight and global standards across a growing portfolio of 45 properties in 14 countries.
Built on a foundation of operational excellence, technology-enabled systems, and a partner-first approach, Legacy works closely with developers and investors to deliver commercially sound, experience-led hospitality solutions. Through its portfolio of international brands, including Golden Tulip, and a focus on destination-led storytelling, Legacy creates hotels that are rooted in their local context while aligned with global hospitality standards.
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