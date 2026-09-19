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Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation Celebrates Three Decades of Shaping the UAE’s Cultural Landscape
(MENAFN- OMC) : The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) celebrates 30 years since its establishment in 1996, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, reflecting on three decades of investment in people, arts education, cultural exchange and Emirati creative talent.
H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, said: “Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, an organisation that proudly carries the name of Abu Dhabi, continues to play an important role in supporting this pioneering city's ambition to become a leading centre for culture and the arts across the world.”
H.E. added: “Since its establishment, the Foundation has embodied the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, recognising culture and the arts as an essential part of our lives and a powerful force for enriching society and bringing people and cultures together. Culture and the arts are also a reflection of our pride in the UAE and its enduring values of tolerance, stability and commitment to serving society and advancing human potential."
Founded by H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, ADMAF has grown into a cornerstone of the UAE's cultural landscape. Over three decades, the Foundation has invested in young people, nurtured emerging UAE-based and Emirati talent, expanded access to arts education and built lasting cultural relationships in the UAE and around the world.
H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “The vision behind establishing ADMAF was born from a profound sense of responsibility – towards our nation, the advancement of society and the youth and artists whose aspirations deserved to be nurtured. I came to understand their needs, I saw their talents and their thirst for knowledge, and I saw how deserving they were of spaces where creativity could grow with confidence and freedom.”
H.E. added: “Today, my hope is that we continue to empower our youth to keep growing through renewed thinking, embracing the tools and technologies of their time, while remaining true to our values, our identity and the cultural narrative that defines us and shapes our future."
To mark the milestone, ADMAF is presenting a dedicated series across its digital and social media platforms, bringing together archival and contemporary material, testimonials from patrons, prominent cultural and diplomatic figures, and first-hand stories from Emirati and Arab artists supported by the Foundation across the arts, media and cultural and creative industries. Thirty participating alumni artists will be at the centre of these reflections, sharing their work, experiences and perspectives on the UAE's cultural development as well as the Foundation’s legacy and impact over the past three decades
The perspectives shared by participating alumni artists highlight ADMAF’s legacy of sustained investment in arts education and Emirati talent development. Over the years, the Foundation has engaged 150,000 students through nearly 2,500 educational initiatives across all seven Emirates. Since 2004, 2,608 Emirati creatives have accessed 296 professional development opportunities.
ADMAF has also strengthened the UAE’s global cultural presence through 150 international co-productions and partnerships with 43 international and 13 national organisations. Since 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival has presented 42 world premieres, 97 Middle East debuts and 43 UAE debuts.
As ADMAF continues its journey and looking ahead to the next three decades, it will widen access to arts and culture, bring cultural firsts in music and the visual arts to Abu Dhabi, and collaborate with national and international partners on projects exploring new ideas and technologies, further strengthening the capital’s position as a leading global centre for culture.
ADMAF’s 30th-anniversary celebrations will begin in September, featuring 30 artists and alumni: Hamad Al Taee, Almaha Jaralla, Mohamed Al Hosani, Asmaa Al Remeithi, Hamdan Al-Abri, Ahmad Alariqi, Azza Al Suwaidi, Yaser Saeed Alneyadi, Sarra Alshehhi, Sara Al Ali, Moza Almatrooshi, Badria Salim, Khaled Shalkha & Sara Abu Farha, Shaikha Alketbi, Elham Al Marzooqi, Reem Alnoamani, Dana Alkatheeri, Mohamed Hamad Aljneibi, Maitha Alansaari, Mohamed Alowais, Abdulrahman Al Madani, Jumairy, Heba Aljuneibi, Ammar Alattar, Hala El Abora, Noura AlSerkal, Budoor Alnowais, Sarah Almehairi, Hazza Abualreesh and Zayed Al Zaabi.
Follow ADMAF’s 30th-anniversary celebrations on Instagram at @admafsocial and online at
H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Patron of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, said: “Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, an organisation that proudly carries the name of Abu Dhabi, continues to play an important role in supporting this pioneering city's ambition to become a leading centre for culture and the arts across the world.”
H.E. added: “Since its establishment, the Foundation has embodied the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, recognising culture and the arts as an essential part of our lives and a powerful force for enriching society and bringing people and cultures together. Culture and the arts are also a reflection of our pride in the UAE and its enduring values of tolerance, stability and commitment to serving society and advancing human potential."
Founded by H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, ADMAF has grown into a cornerstone of the UAE's cultural landscape. Over three decades, the Foundation has invested in young people, nurtured emerging UAE-based and Emirati talent, expanded access to arts education and built lasting cultural relationships in the UAE and around the world.
H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “The vision behind establishing ADMAF was born from a profound sense of responsibility – towards our nation, the advancement of society and the youth and artists whose aspirations deserved to be nurtured. I came to understand their needs, I saw their talents and their thirst for knowledge, and I saw how deserving they were of spaces where creativity could grow with confidence and freedom.”
H.E. added: “Today, my hope is that we continue to empower our youth to keep growing through renewed thinking, embracing the tools and technologies of their time, while remaining true to our values, our identity and the cultural narrative that defines us and shapes our future."
To mark the milestone, ADMAF is presenting a dedicated series across its digital and social media platforms, bringing together archival and contemporary material, testimonials from patrons, prominent cultural and diplomatic figures, and first-hand stories from Emirati and Arab artists supported by the Foundation across the arts, media and cultural and creative industries. Thirty participating alumni artists will be at the centre of these reflections, sharing their work, experiences and perspectives on the UAE's cultural development as well as the Foundation’s legacy and impact over the past three decades
The perspectives shared by participating alumni artists highlight ADMAF’s legacy of sustained investment in arts education and Emirati talent development. Over the years, the Foundation has engaged 150,000 students through nearly 2,500 educational initiatives across all seven Emirates. Since 2004, 2,608 Emirati creatives have accessed 296 professional development opportunities.
ADMAF has also strengthened the UAE’s global cultural presence through 150 international co-productions and partnerships with 43 international and 13 national organisations. Since 2004, Abu Dhabi Festival has presented 42 world premieres, 97 Middle East debuts and 43 UAE debuts.
As ADMAF continues its journey and looking ahead to the next three decades, it will widen access to arts and culture, bring cultural firsts in music and the visual arts to Abu Dhabi, and collaborate with national and international partners on projects exploring new ideas and technologies, further strengthening the capital’s position as a leading global centre for culture.
ADMAF’s 30th-anniversary celebrations will begin in September, featuring 30 artists and alumni: Hamad Al Taee, Almaha Jaralla, Mohamed Al Hosani, Asmaa Al Remeithi, Hamdan Al-Abri, Ahmad Alariqi, Azza Al Suwaidi, Yaser Saeed Alneyadi, Sarra Alshehhi, Sara Al Ali, Moza Almatrooshi, Badria Salim, Khaled Shalkha & Sara Abu Farha, Shaikha Alketbi, Elham Al Marzooqi, Reem Alnoamani, Dana Alkatheeri, Mohamed Hamad Aljneibi, Maitha Alansaari, Mohamed Alowais, Abdulrahman Al Madani, Jumairy, Heba Aljuneibi, Ammar Alattar, Hala El Abora, Noura AlSerkal, Budoor Alnowais, Sarah Almehairi, Hazza Abualreesh and Zayed Al Zaabi.
Follow ADMAF’s 30th-anniversary celebrations on Instagram at @admafsocial and online at
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