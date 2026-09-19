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INTO THE DUNES: REDISCOVER THE EXTRAORDINARY AT BAB AL SHAMS THIS WINTER


2026-09-19 07:18:40
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) As temperatures begin to cool in Dubai, Bab Al Shams offers a change of pace among the dunes, where expansive desert views, open-air dining and quiet moments by the pool create a natural escape from the city. Designed for unhurried stays, the resort brings together contemporary Arabian character, restorative wellness and curated experiences shaped by its desert setting.

Return to the desert and discover a renewed experience at Bab Al Shams this winter season, and choose from a collection of stays and day offers designed for couples, families and friends. Available to book starting October 1, the Time Together package places the focus on reconnecting, while Rediscover the Extraordinary combines a desert stay with dining, wellness and traditional activities. For greater privacy, A Desert Villa Retreat offers spacious accommodation, a private pool and considered in-villa touches. A series of weekday spa and pool experiences also provides an easy way to step away from the city without staying overnight. From mornings shaped by the rhythm of the dunes to evenings beneath starlit skies, Bab Al Shams invites guests to reconnect, savour the in-between, and make space for what matters most.

The season is complemented by outdoor dining experiences and a calendar of festive occasions. Al Hadheerah brings Arabian dining and live entertainment beneath the night sky, while RAIT offers relaxed evenings accompanied by live music. Elsewhere, weekend dining at ANWA, Saturday brunches at Zala, winter afternoon tea and Christmas and New Year celebrations bring a lively social rhythm to the resort as the desert enters its most anticipated season.

For reservations and more information, please visit


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MENAFN Editorial

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