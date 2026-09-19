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Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 7 begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Round 7 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship gets under way tomorrow, Friday, at Mubadala Arena, with athletes from top clubs and academies across the UAE set to compete over three days of Gi action.
The championship is a major event on the UAE’s domestic jiu-jitsu calendar and continues to support the growth of the sport by providing athletes with regular competition, developing young talent and preparing promising competitors to represent the UAE at international events.
The championship returns to Abu Dhabi after previous rounds were held across different emirates, with the battle for points becoming increasingly important at this stage of the season. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the Gi standings, followed by Palms Sports – Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. With the standings taking shape, Round 7 gives athletes another chance to build on their performances from previous rounds and amass crucial points.
Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Round 7 comes after several competitive rounds that have given coaches a clear picture of their athletes’ progress. Regular competition helps athletes improve their skills and gain experience against opponents with different styles.
“At this stage of the season, small details can make a big difference during the matches. Athletes need to use the experience they have gained from previous rounds and apply what they have worked on in training.
“The championship also gives clubs and academies a good way to measure the progress of their athletes. Competing regularly helps athletes improve and prepares those who perform well to move to the next level.”
Majed Alshamsi, a Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete competing in the Adults Blue Belt category, said: “As we reach Round 7, technical details become even more important, especially how we manage the match, read our opponents and stay focused under pressure. At Baniyas Club, we want to perform consistently and strengthen our position in the standings. Every athlete knows their result contributes to the club’s overall performance.”
Khalfan Almarzooqi, a Palms Sports Academy athlete who leads the Under-16 White Belt rankings, added: “Every round gives me another chance to test myself and learn from my matches. Competing against athletes with different styles and experience helps me see where I have improved and what I still need to work on. In every match, I try to apply what I have learned in training and learn from the experience. My goal is to improve with every round and become a better athlete.”
Round 7 continues until Sunday, with clubs and academies competing for points at an important stage of the season. Results across the different categories could have a significant impact on the standings ahead of the remaining rounds.
The championship is a major event on the UAE’s domestic jiu-jitsu calendar and continues to support the growth of the sport by providing athletes with regular competition, developing young talent and preparing promising competitors to represent the UAE at international events.
The championship returns to Abu Dhabi after previous rounds were held across different emirates, with the battle for points becoming increasingly important at this stage of the season. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the Gi standings, followed by Palms Sports – Team 777 and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. With the standings taking shape, Round 7 gives athletes another chance to build on their performances from previous rounds and amass crucial points.
Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Round 7 comes after several competitive rounds that have given coaches a clear picture of their athletes’ progress. Regular competition helps athletes improve their skills and gain experience against opponents with different styles.
“At this stage of the season, small details can make a big difference during the matches. Athletes need to use the experience they have gained from previous rounds and apply what they have worked on in training.
“The championship also gives clubs and academies a good way to measure the progress of their athletes. Competing regularly helps athletes improve and prepares those who perform well to move to the next level.”
Majed Alshamsi, a Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete competing in the Adults Blue Belt category, said: “As we reach Round 7, technical details become even more important, especially how we manage the match, read our opponents and stay focused under pressure. At Baniyas Club, we want to perform consistently and strengthen our position in the standings. Every athlete knows their result contributes to the club’s overall performance.”
Khalfan Almarzooqi, a Palms Sports Academy athlete who leads the Under-16 White Belt rankings, added: “Every round gives me another chance to test myself and learn from my matches. Competing against athletes with different styles and experience helps me see where I have improved and what I still need to work on. In every match, I try to apply what I have learned in training and learn from the experience. My goal is to improve with every round and become a better athlete.”
Round 7 continues until Sunday, with clubs and academies competing for points at an important stage of the season. Results across the different categories could have a significant impact on the standings ahead of the remaining rounds.
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