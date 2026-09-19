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Lesha Bank Wins Airline Economics Aviation 100 European M&A Deal of the Year
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank" or the "Bank") is pleased to have been named winner of the M&A Deal of the Year at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 European Awards, in recognition of its 100% acquisition of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited ("AA4+") in accordance with Shari’a Principles.
The award was presented at a gala evening in London on 9 September and accepted by Lesha Aviation Capital ("LAC") Co-CEOs Jon Skirrow together with members of the LAC team.
The transaction saw the Bank acquire 100% of AA4+, an aircraft leasing company, through LAC 10, a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. AA4+'s portfolio comprises six A380, two B777-300ER and four A350-900 aircraft, all under long-term lease to Emirates and Thai Airways.
The award was presented at a gala evening in London on 9 September and accepted by Lesha Aviation Capital ("LAC") Co-CEOs Jon Skirrow together with members of the LAC team.
The transaction saw the Bank acquire 100% of AA4+, an aircraft leasing company, through LAC 10, a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank. AA4+'s portfolio comprises six A380, two B777-300ER and four A350-900 aircraft, all under long-term lease to Emirates and Thai Airways.
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