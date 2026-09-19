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PayitFast Partners with Zameera to Bring Ultra-Luxury Travel to Members
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) , a global ultra-luxury travel company curating extraordinary experiences for ultra-high-net-worth clients, and PayitFast, a digital payments platform, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zameera and Verati, PayitFast's dedicated lifestyle and concierge platform.
The partnership will bring a curated selection of Zameera's ultra-luxury travel experiences to PayitFast members through Verati, giving members access to unique destinations and rare-access adventures. The initial selection includes some of Zameera's most distinctive journeys, among them a private safari camp on Kenya's Maasai Mara, a heli-skiing week beneath Iceland's midnight sun, and a two-part journey through Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline, each one reflecting the same standard of curation the Zameera name is built on.
The agreement reflects a broader shift in how premium digital platforms extend value to their members, moving beyond payments and rates toward genuine, curated access. Through Verati,
PayitFast members can access something historically reserved for private banking relationships and personal introductions. For Zameera, it opens a new, high-intent distribution channel.
The companies will work together on platform integration, service onboarding, and joint marketing initiatives in the lead-up to launch, applying their respective standards to ensure a seamless client experience from discovery through to booking. The partnership will be delivered through Verati and made available to PayitFast members as part of the broader PayitFast ecosystem.
"Ultra-luxury travel has always depended on trust, on knowing that what you are being offered has actually been vetted by someone with real judgment. Bringing our catalogue to PayitFast's members means extending that same standard to a new audience of high-net-worth clients, exactly the traveler Zameera was built for," said Sebastian Taskila, Chief Executive Officer of Zameera.
"At PayitFast, we are building an ecosystem that delivers meaningful value beyond payments. Through Verati, we are bringing together exceptional travel, hospitality and lifestyle partners to create unique experiences for our members. Zameera's reputation for curating world-class journeys makes them a natural partner, and we are excited to make these experiences available to our growing member base
," said Catherine Thin Nwe Nyein, Group Partnership Director of PayitFast.
Both companies will share further details on member access and launch timing in the coming months as the integration progresses.
The partnership will bring a curated selection of Zameera's ultra-luxury travel experiences to PayitFast members through Verati, giving members access to unique destinations and rare-access adventures. The initial selection includes some of Zameera's most distinctive journeys, among them a private safari camp on Kenya's Maasai Mara, a heli-skiing week beneath Iceland's midnight sun, and a two-part journey through Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastline, each one reflecting the same standard of curation the Zameera name is built on.
The agreement reflects a broader shift in how premium digital platforms extend value to their members, moving beyond payments and rates toward genuine, curated access. Through Verati,
PayitFast members can access something historically reserved for private banking relationships and personal introductions. For Zameera, it opens a new, high-intent distribution channel.
The companies will work together on platform integration, service onboarding, and joint marketing initiatives in the lead-up to launch, applying their respective standards to ensure a seamless client experience from discovery through to booking. The partnership will be delivered through Verati and made available to PayitFast members as part of the broader PayitFast ecosystem.
"Ultra-luxury travel has always depended on trust, on knowing that what you are being offered has actually been vetted by someone with real judgment. Bringing our catalogue to PayitFast's members means extending that same standard to a new audience of high-net-worth clients, exactly the traveler Zameera was built for," said Sebastian Taskila, Chief Executive Officer of Zameera.
"At PayitFast, we are building an ecosystem that delivers meaningful value beyond payments. Through Verati, we are bringing together exceptional travel, hospitality and lifestyle partners to create unique experiences for our members. Zameera's reputation for curating world-class journeys makes them a natural partner, and we are excited to make these experiences available to our growing member base
," said Catherine Thin Nwe Nyein, Group Partnership Director of PayitFast.
Both companies will share further details on member access and launch timing in the coming months as the integration progresses.
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