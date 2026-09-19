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Mining Convention to Focus on Integration and Formalization for Regional Development
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) – The Peruvian Institute of Mining Engineers (IIMP) officially announced PERUMIN 38, which will take place from September 20 to 24, 2027, at the Cerro Juli Fairgrounds in Arequipa, in southern Peru’s Arequipa region, under the theme “Integration and Formalization for Regional Development.”
The world is increasingly demanding more metals to drive its transformation, and Peru has a unique opportunity to respond to this growing demand. In this context, PERUMIN 38 will place one of the country’s key challenges on the agenda: how to turn its mining potential into greater opportunities and development for the regions.
“The challenge is no longer to demonstrate the country’s geological potential, but to create the conditions to turn that potential into regional development,” said Víctor Gobitz, President of PERUMIN 38, during the launch ceremony.
The theme of this edition brings together two closely connected challenges. On the one hand, strengthening coordination among government, companies, academia and society to create better conditions for development. On the other, promoting formalization as a pathway to bring small-scale miners into the formal economy and create greater opportunities.
In line with its goal of bringing development to the regions, PERUMIN 38 will renew the EXTEMIN proposal and incorporate decentralization as a key pillar of its exhibition, strengthening meeting points and networking opportunities. The event agenda will also be strategically reorganized so that conferences conclude earlier, giving attendees more time to explore the exhibition and make use of its networking spaces.
IIMP reaffirms its commitment
Since its first edition in 1954, IIMP has organized PERUMIN with the purpose of contributing to the development of mining through dialogue, the exchange of experiences and the dissemination of knowledge, reaffirming its commitment to an industry that creates value for the country.
“PERUMIN is now an institutional legacy that we have received and have a responsibility to continue strengthening and projecting into the future. We reaffirm our commitment to making PERUMIN an open, plural and inclusive platform, where the different voices of this industry can come together and build together,” said Juan Carlos Ortiz, President of IIMP.
An agenda for regional development
Peru has significant mineral resources and a project pipeline that represents an opportunity for national development. Harnessing this potential requires creating better conditions for investment, advancing formalization, closing infrastructure gaps and strengthening coordination among the different stakeholders across the regions.
Against this backdrop, PERUMIN 38 will bring together government authorities, business leaders, specialists and representatives from academia to share experiences, discuss the industry’s main challenges and promote solutions that contribute to regional development.
The Mining Summit, EXTEMIN, the TIS Forum, the International Meeting and PERUMIN Jóvenes will be among the main spaces featured in this edition. The conversation will also extend to different regions of the country through Rumbo a PERUMIN, a decentralized pre-event agenda that will address the Convention’s main themes ahead of its gathering in Arequipa.
The world is increasingly demanding more metals to drive its transformation, and Peru has a unique opportunity to respond to this growing demand. In this context, PERUMIN 38 will place one of the country’s key challenges on the agenda: how to turn its mining potential into greater opportunities and development for the regions.
“The challenge is no longer to demonstrate the country’s geological potential, but to create the conditions to turn that potential into regional development,” said Víctor Gobitz, President of PERUMIN 38, during the launch ceremony.
The theme of this edition brings together two closely connected challenges. On the one hand, strengthening coordination among government, companies, academia and society to create better conditions for development. On the other, promoting formalization as a pathway to bring small-scale miners into the formal economy and create greater opportunities.
In line with its goal of bringing development to the regions, PERUMIN 38 will renew the EXTEMIN proposal and incorporate decentralization as a key pillar of its exhibition, strengthening meeting points and networking opportunities. The event agenda will also be strategically reorganized so that conferences conclude earlier, giving attendees more time to explore the exhibition and make use of its networking spaces.
IIMP reaffirms its commitment
Since its first edition in 1954, IIMP has organized PERUMIN with the purpose of contributing to the development of mining through dialogue, the exchange of experiences and the dissemination of knowledge, reaffirming its commitment to an industry that creates value for the country.
“PERUMIN is now an institutional legacy that we have received and have a responsibility to continue strengthening and projecting into the future. We reaffirm our commitment to making PERUMIN an open, plural and inclusive platform, where the different voices of this industry can come together and build together,” said Juan Carlos Ortiz, President of IIMP.
An agenda for regional development
Peru has significant mineral resources and a project pipeline that represents an opportunity for national development. Harnessing this potential requires creating better conditions for investment, advancing formalization, closing infrastructure gaps and strengthening coordination among the different stakeholders across the regions.
Against this backdrop, PERUMIN 38 will bring together government authorities, business leaders, specialists and representatives from academia to share experiences, discuss the industry’s main challenges and promote solutions that contribute to regional development.
The Mining Summit, EXTEMIN, the TIS Forum, the International Meeting and PERUMIN Jóvenes will be among the main spaces featured in this edition. The conversation will also extend to different regions of the country through Rumbo a PERUMIN, a decentralized pre-event agenda that will address the Convention’s main themes ahead of its gathering in Arequipa.
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