Apeing Advances To Stage 4 Of $APEING Presale Following 200 Million+ Token Burn

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing, an Ethereum-based memecoin project, today announced that its $APEING token presale has advanced to Stage 4, known as“Banana Hoarders,” following the completion of Stage 3 and the permanent removal of 200,667,450 unsold $APEING tokens from the token supply.



The project reports that more than 449 million $APEING tokens have been sold during the presale, with total funds raised exceeding $95,000 and more than 345 holders recorded. Stage 4 is currently offered at a project-stated price of $0.0005 per $APEING token as Apeing continues its planned 33-stage presale rollout. Apeing Launches Stage 4 After Completing Previous Presale Phase Stage 4, named“Banana Hoarders,” represents the latest phase in Apeing's structured token distribution.



According to the project, each presale stage has a defined allocation and price, with pricing scheduled to increase as the presale progresses. The next stage is currently planned at $0.00055 per $APEING. Apeing reports the following current presale figures:

Metric Project-Stated Figure Current Stage Stage 4 – Banana Hoarders Current Price $0.0005 Next Stage Price $0.00055 Total Presale Stages 33 $APEING Tokens Sold 449 million+ Funds Raised $95,000+ Holders 345+ Stage 3 Tokens Burned 200,667,450 Stated Listing Price $0.01

The figures above are based on information provided by Apeing and may change as the presale progresses.

More Than 200 Million Unsold Tokens Removed From Supply

As part of the transition from Stage 3 to Stage 4, Apeing permanently removed 200,667,450 unsold $APEING tokens from circulation.

The project has stated that unsold tokens from completed presale stages are burned rather than transferred into subsequent stages. Apeing says the mechanism forms part of its stage-based token distribution model.

The Stage 4 transition therefore marks both the opening of a new presale phase and a change in the project's reported token supply following the completed burn.

Apeing Continues Development of Its Community Ecosystem

Alongside the presale, Apeing is developing community-focused features around the $APEING ecosystem.

The project includes Ape Wars, a monthly community competition based on participant purchase activity. Apeing describes the feature as a way to introduce an additional participation mechanism during the presale period.

The project also operates a tiered staking structure with stated APY levels of 10%, 25%, 50% and 85%, subject to the applicable project terms and conditions.

$APEING is an ERC-20 token built on Ethereum, with a project-stated total supply of 16.75 billion tokens. Apeing has allocated 40% of the stated total supply to its presale.

Presale Moves Into the Banana Hoarders Stage

With Stage 4 now underway, Apeing is continuing its planned 33-stage presale structure.

The project states that the current Stage 4 price is $0.0005 per $APEING, while the following stage is planned at $0.00055. Apeing has also published a target listing price of $0.01; however, the project-stated listing price is not a guarantee of future market value or trading performance.

Participants can access the presale through Apeing's official platform. According to the project, supported payment methods include cryptocurrency as well as Visa and Mastercard, while compatible Ethereum wallets can be connected to complete purchases.

Apeing states that purchases of $25 or more activate a personal referral code.

Participants should review the project's official documentation, terms and applicable risks before purchasing $APEING tokens. Cryptocurrency purchases, including presale participation, involve substantial risk, and future listing, liquidity or token value cannot be guaranteed.

Apeing's Next Presale Phase

The launch of Stage 4 follows the completion of Stage 3 and the permanent removal of more than 200 million unsold $APEING tokens.

With the project reporting more than 449 million tokens sold and more than $95,000 raised, Apeing is continuing its 33-stage presale through the“Banana Hoarders” phase.

The project plans to provide further updates as subsequent presale stages open and token distribution progresses.







About Apeing

Apeing is an Ethereum-based memecoin project built around the $APEING ERC-20 token. The project has a stated total supply of 16.75 billion tokens and is conducting a 33-stage presale. Its ecosystem includes community participation features, a referral program and a tiered staking system.







For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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