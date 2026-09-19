Manipur CM Extends Wishes To 39-Member State Contingent For Asian Games

Manipur CM Wishes State Contingent

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended his best wishes to the 36 sportspersons and three coaches from Manipur who are representing India at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan. The sportspersons from Manipur are part of the Indian contingent participating in Sepaktakraw, Rowing, Cycling, Fencing, Canoeing & Kayaking, Boxing, Weightlifting, Wushu and Hockey, according to a release.

The 36 athletes comprise 12 in Sepaktakraw, 1 in Rowing, 3 in Cycling, 3 in Fencing, 6 in Canoeing & Kayaking, 1 in Boxing, 3 in Weightlifting, 3 in Wushu, 1 in Judo and 3 in Hockey. The Asian Games will kick off on Saturday and continue till 4th October 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Games bring together athletes from across Asia in one of the continent's largest multi-sport events.

Chief Ministe Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated all the sportspersons and coaches on earning the opportunity to represent the country at the Asian Games. He encouraged them to compete with confidence, discipline and determination, and to give their best in their respective events.

Pawan Sehrawat, Manu Bhaker Lead Indian Contingent

Meanwhile, Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat and Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker led the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. The ceremony at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium marked the formal opening of the 20th Asian Games, with India represented by a 503-athlete contingent across 36 sports.

Sehrawat, a member of India's gold-medal-winning men's kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games, now has the distinction of carrying the Tricolour at the opening ceremony alongside Bhaker. Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, is among India's prominent athletes at the Games.

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will compete in the women's 10m air pistol, women's 25m pistol, and 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. She made history in Paris by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

In a video message ahead of the ceremony, Bhaker said that realising that she was chosen as one of the flag-bearers left her with a "heartwarming" feeling, and all she could experience was flashbacks of her early days in the sport and reflections on how far she has come. "Honestly, when I found out yesterday, I had all these flashback memories of my earlier days. And, you know, when I started, I never thought that this was where I could reach one day in my sport. So, it is definitely a very heartwarming feeling. I feel really proud, really honoured, and really, really happy to be chosen as the flag bearer for my country. I just want to say thank you to God and thank you to everyone for all the love and support," she said.

India Aims to Surpass Previous Medal Tally

India will be aiming to outdo the 2022 edition, where they secured a record-breaking 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. (ANI)

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