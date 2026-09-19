CM Dhami Commits To Global Market Access For Women-Made Products

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to providing market access to products made by women, while actively promoting their skills and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the Matrushakti Samvad and Samman Samaroh at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, CM Dhami urged women to remain positive and stay focused on their goals, assuring them that the government stands firmly with them. During the event, the Chief Minister interacted directly with women, who shared their experiences and suggestions regarding various government schemes.

Promoting Women's Skills and Entrepreneurship

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the government was making every effort to promote women's skills and entrepreneurship and take their products to global markets. He said schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala had been introduced for this purpose, while women entrepreneurs were being provided access to easier loans.

Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women across the country and the state are becoming increasingly empowered. He said women of Uttarakhand, known for their courage and resilience, have particularly benefited from women-centric policies of the Centre and the state government.

'House of Himalayas' Brand and New Sales Centre

On a suggestion to develop women's self-help groups into large business enterprises, Dhami said the government was implementing the Mukhyamantri Sashakt Behna Yojana. He said unique products made by women in Uttarakhand had been given a distinct identity through the House of Himalayas brand.

The Chief Minister said the government was also developing a major centre on Sahastradhara Road in Dehradun, where distinctive products made by women from all 13 districts would be made available for sale. He said women in the state are becoming capable of handling everything from stitching and weaving to running manufacturing units.

“Women need to remain positive and focused on their goals. The government stands completely with them,” Dhami said.

Expanding Market Access and Ensuring Quality

On a suggestion to sell women's self-help group products through GMVN and KMVN guest houses, Dhami said products made by women's groups were already being made available at various fairs and events, as well as at airports, railway stations and roadways bus stations. He said House of Himalayas products were also available for online purchase and urged women to focus on product quality.

“Once trust is established, people will come forward to buy the products themselves,” he said, adding that products made by women in Uttarakhand are of a quality that can compete with those of multinational companies.

Responding to another question, Dhami said the government would consider implementing the Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana throughout the year.

Beneficiary Shares Success Story Through Song

During the interaction, a woman beneficiary shared how she had once faced such severe financial hardship that her family home had to be sold, and her children struggled even for food. She said joining a women's self-help group helped her rebuild her family's life. She described the government's collateral-free loans for self-help groups as nothing short of a blessing.

The beneficiary also spontaneously performed a song based on welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

Through the song,“Humein Toh Modi Ne Bahut Kuch Diya Hai, Bahut Shukriya Hai,” she highlighted initiatives including interest-free loans for women, the Lakhpati Didi scheme and the formation of women's self-help groups, expressing how women have been strengthened by government policies focused on their empowerment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)