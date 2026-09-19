UP Shocker: Upset Over Contact With 1St Wife, Woman Gets Husband Killed By Lover

Police on Friday arrested a woman, her alleged lover and his aide for allegedly killing her husband, stuffing his body into a wooden box and dumping it beneath a canal bridge in an attempt to destroy evidence in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

A 16-year-old boy, reportedly the woman's son, has also been taken into police protection, officers said.

The accused have been identified as Sufia Bano, 35, her alleged lover Munna alias Muchhad, 52, and Mohammad Iqbal alias Wasir Ahmed, 40. Police said they recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder as well as the e-rickshaw allegedly used to transport the body.

The case surfaced after Kavita Devi, the first wife of Ramkishore Valmiki, approached police with a complaint alleging that Sufia and her associates had killed him.

According to police, Ramkishore had been in a relationship with Sufia for around four years before marrying her approximately two years ago. Police said tensions began escalating after Ramkishore allegedly discovered Sufia's relationship with Munna, triggering repeated disputes between the couple.

Police also said Sufia was allegedly unhappy over Ramkishore's renewed contact with his first wife and the financial assistance he allegedly provided to her.

According to the police version, the trio then allegedly plotted Ramkishore's murder.

Husband allegedly stabbed while asleep

On the intervening night of September 14 and 15, Sufia allegedly left the door of the house unlatched, allowing Munna and Iqbal to enter, police said.

The two men allegedly stabbed Ramkishore to death while he was asleep. After the killing, the accused allegedly cleaned the crime scene, concealed bloodstained articles and stuffed the body inside a wooden box, which was then kept beneath a bed.

Police said the teenager was later called in to assist with the disposal of the body.

On the following night, the wooden box was allegedly loaded onto an e-rickshaw and transported to Bhavakheda canal bridge in Kankaha. The accused allegedly dumped the box beneath the bridge before fleeing, police said.

Nearly 180 CCTV cameras scanned

Police launched an extensive investigation to trace how the body was transported and identify those involved. They tracked the movement of the e-rickshaw and examined footage from nearly 180 CCTV cameras along the suspected route.

ADCP South Vasant Kumar said technical surveillance, fieldwork and local intelligence led to the arrests.

The accused were produced before a court, while investigators are now corroborating their statements with forensic findings, CCTV footage and other evidence.

The investigation remains underway.