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Karnataka's Energy & Tourism Minister Shri K.J. George Visits Thumbay Medicity, Lauds Gulf Medical University as One of the Finest Medical Universities in the World
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Thumbay Medicity welcomed H.E. Shri K.J. George, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Energy & Tourism, Government of Karnataka, India, on an official visit that underscored the growing ties between Karnataka and the UAE in healthcare, medical education, and tourism. The Minister was received by Dr. Thumbay Moideen and the leadership of Thumbay Group at its flagship healthcare and academic campus in Ajman.
During his visit, Shri George toured key facilities across Thumbay Medicity, including Gulf Medical University, Thumbay University Hospital, and Thumbay Rehabilitation Hospital, gaining firsthand insight into the scale and standards of medical education, clinical care, and research infrastructure developed by Thumbay Group over more than two decades. The Minister engaged with faculty, students, and healthcare professionals, many of whom are part of the strong and growing Indian diaspora contributing to the UAE's healthcare sector.
Gulf Medical University, part of the Thumbay Group ecosystem, is widely regarded as one of the finest and most respected medical universities in the world, welcoming students from more than 111 nationalities and producing healthcare professionals who now serve across the globe, including a substantial number from Karnataka and the wider Indian subcontinent. The Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration between Karnataka's healthcare and tourism sectors and Thumbay Group's expanding global footprint.
During his visit, Shri George toured key facilities across Thumbay Medicity, including Gulf Medical University, Thumbay University Hospital, and Thumbay Rehabilitation Hospital, gaining firsthand insight into the scale and standards of medical education, clinical care, and research infrastructure developed by Thumbay Group over more than two decades. The Minister engaged with faculty, students, and healthcare professionals, many of whom are part of the strong and growing Indian diaspora contributing to the UAE's healthcare sector.
Gulf Medical University, part of the Thumbay Group ecosystem, is widely regarded as one of the finest and most respected medical universities in the world, welcoming students from more than 111 nationalities and producing healthcare professionals who now serve across the globe, including a substantial number from Karnataka and the wider Indian subcontinent. The Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration between Karnataka's healthcare and tourism sectors and Thumbay Group's expanding global footprint.
healthmagazine
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