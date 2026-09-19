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Aster DM Healthcare to invest in International Modern Hospital as part of its AED 1bn+ UAE Healthcare investment programme over the next 5 years
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the region’s leading integrated healthcare providers, today announced that it has reached an agreement with Al Tawfeeq for Development and Investment (ATDI) to invest in International Modern Hospital (IMH), a well-established multi-specialty hospital located in Al Mankhool, Dubai. The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, represents another significant milestone in Aster’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to supporting Dubai’s expanding healthcare ecosystem while strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the UAE.
This transaction is part of Aster’s previously announced AED 1 billion+ investment commitment to the UAE over the next five years expanding its primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care networks. The investment also reflects Aster’s continued confidence in the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and its vision to expand Aster Hospital’s network in UAE, and support the country’s ambition of becoming a global destination for healthcare excellence.
The addition of International Modern Hospital will further strengthen Aster Hospitals’ capacity to serve more patients through its 116 beds and 39 outpatient clinics being added to its existing capacity of 399 beds in UAE, further reinforcing its position as one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the country.
Commenting on the long term partnership with ATDI, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The UAE has been a key market for Aster, and our journey has been built on a strong commitment to supporting the country’s healthcare ambitions through investments, innovation, and partnerships. The addition of International Modern Hospital strengthens our presence in Dubai and aligns with our vision of expanding access to world-class healthcare while contributing to the UAE’s growing healthcare ecosystem. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the country and our commitment to creating long-term value for the communities we serve.”
International Modern Hospital has established itself as a trusted healthcare provider, delivering multidisciplinary medical services and quality patient care over the years. The investment will enable Aster to combine IMH’s established presence and capabilities with Aster’s extensive healthcare ecosystem, creating greater value for patients through enhanced access, expanded clinical expertise, and seamless continuity of care.
The strategic move further complements Aster’s existing UAE network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and digital healthcare solutions. Aster currently operates 10 hospitals, 112 clinics, and 310 pharmacies in the UAE, supported by technology-enabled platforms that help deliver accessible and connected healthcare experiences for patients.
Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO – GCC, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The addition of International Modern Hospital marks an important step in Aster’s growth journey in the UAE. By integrating IMH’s established capabilities with Aster’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, we aim to enhance patient access, expand healthcare services, and create a more connected healthcare experience. This expansion reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready healthcare network driven by clinical excellence, technology, and patient-centric care.”
Patients will benefit from access to a broader network of specialists, enhanced referral pathways, integrated healthcare services, and greater opportunities to leverage Aster’s digital health capabilities. By bringing together clinical expertise, operational excellence, and technology-driven solutions, Aster aims to further strengthen healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes across Dubai and the UAE.
Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said, “International Modern Hospital has built a strong reputation for quality healthcare delivery in Dubai. As part of the Aster network, we look forward to combining our collective strengths, enhancing clinical capabilities, and ensuring continuity of care while delivering improved healthcare outcomes for patients.”
Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Aidroos said, “Since its establishment in 2005 and its proud inauguration by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, International Modern Hospital has built a strong reputation for quality healthcare in Dubai. As we looked towards the next chapter of IMH, it was important for us to safeguard the hospital’s name, legacy and the quality of services we have built over the years. We are therefore pleased to partner with Aster DM Healthcare, which we selected for its strong regional presence, proven leadership and extensive healthcare expertise. The investment will further enhance IMH’s operations and quality of services, while preserving IMH’s legacy and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”
This transaction is part of Aster’s previously announced AED 1 billion+ investment commitment to the UAE over the next five years expanding its primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care networks. The investment also reflects Aster’s continued confidence in the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem and its vision to expand Aster Hospital’s network in UAE, and support the country’s ambition of becoming a global destination for healthcare excellence.
The addition of International Modern Hospital will further strengthen Aster Hospitals’ capacity to serve more patients through its 116 beds and 39 outpatient clinics being added to its existing capacity of 399 beds in UAE, further reinforcing its position as one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the country.
Commenting on the long term partnership with ATDI, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The UAE has been a key market for Aster, and our journey has been built on a strong commitment to supporting the country’s healthcare ambitions through investments, innovation, and partnerships. The addition of International Modern Hospital strengthens our presence in Dubai and aligns with our vision of expanding access to world-class healthcare while contributing to the UAE’s growing healthcare ecosystem. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the country and our commitment to creating long-term value for the communities we serve.”
International Modern Hospital has established itself as a trusted healthcare provider, delivering multidisciplinary medical services and quality patient care over the years. The investment will enable Aster to combine IMH’s established presence and capabilities with Aster’s extensive healthcare ecosystem, creating greater value for patients through enhanced access, expanded clinical expertise, and seamless continuity of care.
The strategic move further complements Aster’s existing UAE network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and digital healthcare solutions. Aster currently operates 10 hospitals, 112 clinics, and 310 pharmacies in the UAE, supported by technology-enabled platforms that help deliver accessible and connected healthcare experiences for patients.
Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO – GCC, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The addition of International Modern Hospital marks an important step in Aster’s growth journey in the UAE. By integrating IMH’s established capabilities with Aster’s integrated healthcare ecosystem, we aim to enhance patient access, expand healthcare services, and create a more connected healthcare experience. This expansion reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready healthcare network driven by clinical excellence, technology, and patient-centric care.”
Patients will benefit from access to a broader network of specialists, enhanced referral pathways, integrated healthcare services, and greater opportunities to leverage Aster’s digital health capabilities. By bringing together clinical expertise, operational excellence, and technology-driven solutions, Aster aims to further strengthen healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes across Dubai and the UAE.
Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, UAE, Oman & Bahrain, said, “International Modern Hospital has built a strong reputation for quality healthcare delivery in Dubai. As part of the Aster network, we look forward to combining our collective strengths, enhancing clinical capabilities, and ensuring continuity of care while delivering improved healthcare outcomes for patients.”
Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Aidroos said, “Since its establishment in 2005 and its proud inauguration by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, International Modern Hospital has built a strong reputation for quality healthcare in Dubai. As we looked towards the next chapter of IMH, it was important for us to safeguard the hospital’s name, legacy and the quality of services we have built over the years. We are therefore pleased to partner with Aster DM Healthcare, which we selected for its strong regional presence, proven leadership and extensive healthcare expertise. The investment will further enhance IMH’s operations and quality of services, while preserving IMH’s legacy and contributing to the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.”
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