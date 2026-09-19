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World’s Most Influential Leaders Converge for Unstoppable Africa 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) At a time when global trade routes are being redrawn, competition for critical minerals is intensifying, and businesses are reassessing where growth and investment will come from, some of the most influential figures shaping Africa’s economic future will gather in New York next week for Unstoppable Africa 2026, the flagship annual event of the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) ( Speakers include Aliko Dangote, President & CEO of Dangote Group; Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States on Arab and African Affairs; UN Secretary-General António Guterres; H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President, Republic of Ghana; H.E. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President, Republic of Namibia; H.E. Duma Gideon Boko, President, Republic of Botswana; and H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.
African economies are entering a new growth trajectory as investment, industrialization, and expanding markets create opportunities for greater value creation on the continent. The region holds some of the world’s most crucial minerals, abundant renewable energy potential, a fast-growing consumer market, and the world’s youngest population. The challenge is to build the infrastructure, capital, and market links African businesses need across borders. Full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could create a $3.4 trillion market, according to UNCTAD’s 2024 Economic Development in Africa report.
Taking place on September 20-21 at the New York Marriott Marquis just ahead of the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Unstoppable Africa will unite heads of state, global business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, creatives and policymakers. The central focus will be Africa’s value from its resources, markets, businesses, and people. With the theme “Powering Business, Scaling Economies, Shaping the Future”, the fifth edition of Unstoppable Africa will highlight the investments and partnerships needed to turn Africa’s economic potential into thriving businesses and resilient economies.
The event’s five themes are trade, energy, digital transformation, creative industries, and sport. Notable participants from global finance and business include Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of African Finance Corporation; Tidjane Thiam, General Partner of Allied Critical Minerals Fund; Mandy DeFilippo, CEO of Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered; Nonkululeko Nyembezi, Chairperson of Standard Bank Group; Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson of Anglo American South Africa; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers and Group Executive Director of Prosus; and Olugbenga Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave.
Senior business and finance leaders include Stephanie von Friedeburg, Managing Director, Public Sector Banking at Citi; Dr James Mwangi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings; Alain Ebobisse, CEO of Africa50; and Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.
Technology, innovation and policy voices include Dr David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister and Chief Innovation Officer of Sierra Leone; and Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.
Speakers highlighting Africa’s creative and sports industries include Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF; filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu; Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa; and Chiney Ogwumike, WNBA All-Star.
The forum will also showcase African innovators and entrepreneurs such as Luol Deng, former NBA All-Star and President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation; Elly Savatia, Founder and CEO of Signvrse; and Norah Magero, Co-Founder and CEO of Drop Access Limited.
GABI, convened by the United Nations Global Compact, brings African and global private sector leaders, governments, and investors together to drive investment into Africa. It is linked to the UN Global Compact and the African Union Commission.
Since its launch, GABI has become a major platform for business leadership. Unstoppable Africa 2025 attracted more than 6,000 participants, including heads of state, CEOs, and development finance leaders from Africa. The 2026 edition builds on this momentum, connecting decision-makers around investment, partnership, and the growth of African businesses.
African economies are entering a new growth trajectory as investment, industrialization, and expanding markets create opportunities for greater value creation on the continent. The region holds some of the world’s most crucial minerals, abundant renewable energy potential, a fast-growing consumer market, and the world’s youngest population. The challenge is to build the infrastructure, capital, and market links African businesses need across borders. Full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could create a $3.4 trillion market, according to UNCTAD’s 2024 Economic Development in Africa report.
Taking place on September 20-21 at the New York Marriott Marquis just ahead of the opening of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Unstoppable Africa will unite heads of state, global business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, creatives and policymakers. The central focus will be Africa’s value from its resources, markets, businesses, and people. With the theme “Powering Business, Scaling Economies, Shaping the Future”, the fifth edition of Unstoppable Africa will highlight the investments and partnerships needed to turn Africa’s economic potential into thriving businesses and resilient economies.
The event’s five themes are trade, energy, digital transformation, creative industries, and sport. Notable participants from global finance and business include Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of African Finance Corporation; Tidjane Thiam, General Partner of Allied Critical Minerals Fund; Mandy DeFilippo, CEO of Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Standard Chartered; Nonkululeko Nyembezi, Chairperson of Standard Bank Group; Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson of Anglo American South Africa; Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers and Group Executive Director of Prosus; and Olugbenga Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave.
Senior business and finance leaders include Stephanie von Friedeburg, Managing Director, Public Sector Banking at Citi; Dr James Mwangi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings; Alain Ebobisse, CEO of Africa50; and Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director and CEO of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.
Technology, innovation and policy voices include Dr David Moinina Sengeh, Chief Minister and Chief Innovation Officer of Sierra Leone; and Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All.
Speakers highlighting Africa’s creative and sports industries include Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF; filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu; Clare Akamanzi, CEO of NBA Africa; and Chiney Ogwumike, WNBA All-Star.
The forum will also showcase African innovators and entrepreneurs such as Luol Deng, former NBA All-Star and President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation; Elly Savatia, Founder and CEO of Signvrse; and Norah Magero, Co-Founder and CEO of Drop Access Limited.
GABI, convened by the United Nations Global Compact, brings African and global private sector leaders, governments, and investors together to drive investment into Africa. It is linked to the UN Global Compact and the African Union Commission.
Since its launch, GABI has become a major platform for business leadership. Unstoppable Africa 2025 attracted more than 6,000 participants, including heads of state, CEOs, and development finance leaders from Africa. The 2026 edition builds on this momentum, connecting decision-makers around investment, partnership, and the growth of African businesses.
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