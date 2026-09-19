SDK Finance Introduces General Ledger Solution For Banks And Fintechs

MENAFN - GetNews)SDK, a software provider for modern fintech and payment products, is expanding its product portfolio with General Ledger for Banks & FinTechs, a dedicated accounting layer designed to help financial businesses record and trace the financial impact of transactions.

With 15 years of experience, SDK helps banks, fintechs, and payment businesses build products that move money without developing the entire transaction infrastructure from scratch. Its work spans merchant payments, mobile banking applications, crypto-to-fiat services, digital wallets, mobile money, and corporate money transfers.

SDK Transaction Platform provides an established foundation for core financial workflows, including account management, transaction processing, configurable fees, and operational capabilities. Source code access enables businesses to customize the software around their requirements and retain control over its development.

General Ledger for Banks & FinTechs extends that foundation into financial operations. The product provides a real-time, double-entry accounting layer that converts financial product events into balanced, auditable journal entries. This gives finance teams structured records for investigating and reviewing transactions when accounting information might otherwise be fragmented across systems and spreadsheets.

Together, Transaction Platform and General Ledger address connected requirements: managing the activity behind products that move money and recording the financial effects of that activity. A single payment, for example, can affect a customer balance, generate a fee, and create an amount payable to a partner.

“Working across markets has shown us that financial businesses often face the same foundational challenges, even when their customers and business models are very different,” said Alex Malyshev, CEO of SDK.“Our role is to turn that shared experience into software that gives each business room to build its own product and control its development. General Ledger is the next step in that approach. We will continue expanding our portfolio where we see clear customer needs.”

SDK serves businesses worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Africa. Its clients include Geidea, Nebeus, MPAY, Paywell, and TheOneGate.

SDK was included in the Everest Group Top 50 Core Banking Technology Providers 2026 report and selected as a finalist in the Best Payment Infrastructure Solution category at the PayTech Awards 2026. The company plans to introduce further products guided by customer feedback and evolving market requirements.

About SDK

SDK provides a software foundation for modern fintech and payment products. The company helps banks, fintechs, and payment businesses build and evolve financial products using reusable transaction infrastructure and development control.

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