From Australia To Europe: A New Chapter In Vehicle-Based Outdoor Living

MENAFN - GetNews)From Australia to Europe, two major international shows have recently highlighted a notable development in vehicle-based camping: the emergence of PickupMate, a new pickup living category created and defined by Wild Land. At the National 4x4 Outdoors Show in Melbourne, PickupMate entered one of the world's most established markets for 4WD, pickup camping, overlanding and outdoor travel. Days later, it appeared at CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf, one of the world's most influential international stages for motorhomes, caravans, camping and mobile leisure.

The two appearances connect to a much longer story in rooftop tents. Wild Land has worked in the rooftop tent field for more than two decades and was among the early forces that helped shape the modern rooftop tent from a relatively niche form of vehicle-mounted shelter into a recognizable product category - with scalable production, different structures, formats and models developed for different vehicles and ways of travelling.

Electric operation became another step in that progression. In 2010, Wild Land introduced its first fully automatic electric rooftop tent, bringing automated opening and closing into the continuing evolution of the modern rooftop tent. That evolution has continued through products such as SKYERA, Wild Land's 2026 Red Dot Award-winning automatic clear-top rooftop tent, whose transparent roof brings sky, light and weather into the living space.

The wider industry has been moving as well. At CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf 2026, rooftop tents were given a dedicated exhibition area - a notable signal for a category that once sat closer to the edges of camping and vehicle accessories. Their more distinct presence within one of the world's most important caravan and motorhome exhibitions reflects how rooftop tents have moved further into the mainstream landscape of camping, mobility and mobile living.

PickupMate takes this progression beyond the roof. Rather than describing a single product or accessory, PickupMate defines a complete pickup living system developed around the vehicle itself. Living space, sound, lighting, power and functional expansion are considered as parts of one integrated system, rather than a collection of separate modifications added over time. That distinction is central to the category. PickupMate is not conceived as a base that needs additional camping equipment to become complete. Each PickupMate is designed to function as a self-contained living solution in its own right, while preserving the essential character and everyday utility of the pickup - its proportions, mobility, carrying ability and versatility. In that sense, the idea is less about adding more equipment to a pickup and more about organizing the functions of outdoor living into a coherent system around it.

The current PickupMate lineup includes three distinct options.

Wingman X centers on leisure and sound, integrating a four-speaker system with an expandable space for relaxing and resting. It reflects an increasingly visible dimension of outdoor living: the vehicle is not only a means of reaching nature, but can also become part of the experience once there.

Trunk places greater emphasis on space. Its expansive two-level layout creates a notably generous sleeping area upstairs, with room to fully stretch out rather than simply fit inside. Panoramic windows, a soft-lit skylight and rooftop terrace reinforce that sense of openness, allowing life around the pickup to feel spacious and unrestricted.

WinTopper takes a lighter and more flexible approach. Its emphasis is on adaptability, equipment expansion and maintaining the mobility of the pickup, making it particularly relevant to overlanding, off-road travel and routes where versatility matters as much as shelter.

These are three distinct interpretations within the same PickupMate category: sound and leisure with Wingman X, expansive living with Trunk, and flexible adventure with WinTopper.

Seen in this context, the appearances in Australia and Europe represented more than two consecutive exhibition stops. The National 4x4 Outdoors Show placed PickupMate within Australia's deeply established 4WD and outdoor culture - a market where pickups, off-road travel, camping and overlanding naturally intersect. CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf placed it within the wider global camping and mobile-living industry, while the show's dedicated rooftop tent area offered another indication of how far the rooftop tent category itself has travelled.

The progression is worth noting because it reflects a broader shift in vehicle-based outdoor living. Rooftop tents expanded the possibilities of living on a vehicle. Over time, they developed from relatively niche equipment into a diverse modern category spanning different structures, vehicles and ways of travelling.

PickupMate points to a different question: what happens when the same system-based thinking moves beyond the roof and begins with the pickup itself? It represents one example of a wider transition - from adding individual pieces of camping equipment to organizing living space, sound, light, power and functionality around the vehicle as an integrated whole.

The result is not about turning a pickup into something else, but expanding what the pickup can become while allowing it to remain fundamentally a pickup - an idea captured in the category's own proposition: “Keep the Pickup. Expand Its Possibilities.”

About Wild Land

17+ years mastering roof-top tents means every Wild Land unit embodies rugged reliability and a deeper philosophy: durability as a testament to thoughtful exploration. We engineer not just products but physical expressions of wilderness philosophy.