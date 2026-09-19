Autumn Breeze & Boundless Style: Zeagoo Celebrates 13 Years With Campaign Model Maye Musk

MENAFN - GetNews)As summer heat fades and autumn arrives, wardrobe refresh for mature women is more than a seasonal ritual, it is a poised expression of personal style and life attitude. Upholding the brand theme“13th Anniversary: It's Not Too Late”, Zeagoo presents its refined autumn collection. Embracing the aesthetic of effortless layering, the brand honors every woman who refuses to be defined by age and dares to start anew at any stage of life.

Two Bestselling Pieces to Build Your Relaxed Autumn Layering Formula

Zeagoo curates two staple hero pieces this season, balancing premium comfort and versatile styling to craft multi-look outfits. The Zeagoo 100% Viscose Crew Neck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater acts as the ultimate autumn base layer. Lightweight and breathable, its fine ribbed knit hugs your silhouette without tight restriction. The deep purple hue exudes quiet elegance, stunning when worn alone. Its simple crew neck design offers great compatibility: pair it with jeans for city walks, or use it as an inner layer to add depth to workwear ensembles.

Match it with the brand's mid-length lapel coat to complete the autumn look. Made of a blend of 80% polyester and 20% viscose, the Zeagoo Mid-Length Lapel Coat delivers a smooth, skin-friendly handfeel and soft drape. Designed with cutout lapels, decorative double-breasted buttons and side pockets, it balances beauty and practicality. The relaxed cut flatters a wide range of body shapes. Left open, it projects casual ease; buttoned up, it transforms into sharp, polished office wear. The pairing of off-white coat and purple sweater creates a striking tone contrast, perfect for office days, weekend dates and short getaways.

Timeless Style, A Dialogue of Inspiration

Zeagoo firmly believes elegance has no age limit. The aesthetic shaped by life experience outshines fast-changing trends. Marking its 13th anniversary, Zeagoo celebrates with Campaign Model Maye Musk, a woman who has reinvented herself time and again, proving that every new beginning is a chance to become more yourself. On September 22, Maye Musk will join Zeagoo for an in-depth conversation about style, time, and self-expression, exploring how women can embrace their evolving identity and aesthetic beyond age constraints.

Autumn winds are here. There is no need to wait for the perfect moment. At Zeagoo, refreshing your wardrobe and embracing a new version of yourself is always not too late.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.