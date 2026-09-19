Cohen Fic & Squires Family Law Announces New Office Practice In Las Vegas And Henderson

MENAFN - GetNews) Cohen Fic & Squires Family Law has launched a new office practice serving families in Las Vegas, Henderson, and across Clark County.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - September 19, 2026 - Cohen Fic & Squires Family Law has announced the launch of a new office family law practice serving clients in Las Vegas, Henderson, and communities throughout Clark County.

The launch brings together attorneys whose practices focus exclusively on family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, domestic violence matters, and other family-related legal disputes. The firm also handles mediation, family law appeals, and international family law matters.

New Firm Opens With Offices in Two Clark County Cities

The firm's two-office structure places it in both Las Vegas and Henderson, two of the largest population centers in Clark County. Its Henderson office is listed as the main office, while the Las Vegas location is on West Sahara Avenue.

According to the firm's website, its practice is limited to family law rather than extending into areas such as criminal defense, personal injury, or commercial law. That focus includes both negotiated matters and cases that proceed through family court.

The firm is led by attorneys Lesley E. Cohen, Holly Fic, and Summer Xiaoxue Squires. Their backgrounds include family court litigation, mediation, guardianship matters, appellate work, and cross-border family law.

Practice Covers Divorce, Custody, and Other Family Matters

Family law cases can involve several issues at the same time, particularly when divorce includes disputes over children, finances, property, or support.

Cohen Fic & Squires Family Law lists divorce and child custody among its primary practice areas. The firm also handles child support, high-net-worth divorce, and prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, paternity, legal separation, annulment, guardianship, relocation cases, and domestic violence and protective orders.

The firm's website also identifies international family law as an area of practice. This includes cases involving multiple jurisdictions and matters connected to the Hague Convention on International Child Abduction.

Local Presence Reflects Broader Family Law Needs

Family law cases often involve decisions that affect children, housing, finances, and other parts of everyday life. The range of issues handled by the new firm reflects the different legal questions that can arise during changes in family circumstances.

Debbie Shalaty, a contact for the firm, said the new practice was established to serve clients dealing with family-related legal matters in Southern Nevada.

“Families can face several legal issues at once, and those matters can change as a case develops,” Shalaty said.“Our goal is to provide a clear legal process for people dealing with these changes.”

The firm's launch gives clients in the Las Vegas and Henderson areas another locally based option for family law representation. Its stated service area extends throughout Clark County.

About the Company

Cohen Fic & Squires Family Law is a family law firm with offices in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. The firm focuses exclusively on family law and handles matters including divorce, custody, support, property division, mediation, appeals, guardianship, and international family law.

For residents looking for Family Law Attorneys in Las Vegas, the firm's official website provides information about its attorneys, practice areas, office locations, and contact details.