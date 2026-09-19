Kimel Law Group Publishes A Trends Roundup On Ontario Estate Disputes For 2024-2025

MENAFN - GetNews)Kimel Law Group, Toronto, Ontario, CanadaKimel Law Group has released a summary of the estate litigation and guardianship trends it is tracking across Ontario, along with the practical steps it recommends for families and estate trustees facing these issues

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - September 19, 2026 - Kimel Law Group is a Toronto-based law firm founded in 2021 by Katherine Kimel. The firm works only on estate litigation, estate administration, and guardianship and capacity matters across Ontario.

That narrow focus gives the firm a steady view of how estate disputes are changing. Kimel Law Group is now publishing its observations as a short roundup, along with the actions it recommends to clients dealing with each issue.

What the firm is seeing

Kimel Law Group points to a few patterns showing up more often in its estate litigation and guardianship work.

More disputes over testamentary capacity. As Ontario's population ages, the firm is seeing more challenges to wills based on claims that the person who signed it did not have the mental capacity to do so. These cases often turn on medical records and the observations of the lawyer who prepared the will.

More conflict between co-executors and estate trustees. When two or more people are named to act together, disagreements about how to manage assets, pay debts, or communicate with beneficiaries can stall an estate for months. Kimel Law Group regularly handles applications to resolve this kind of deadlock, including requests to remove or replace a trustee who is not fulfilling their duties.

More scrutiny of powers of attorney. Guardianship and capacity matters increasingly involve questions about whether an attorney for property or personal care acted properly, or whether an appointment made late in someone's life was the product of undue influence.

Slower passing of accounts. Beneficiaries are asking more detailed questions during the passing of accounts process, the formal accounting an estate trustee provides to the court. Kimel Law Group treats this as a sign that beneficiaries expect more transparency than in the past, not simply a sign of conflict.

The firm's recommended response

Kimel Law Group is pairing this roundup with a plain set of recommendations for people who find themselves in one of these situations.

For beneficiaries who question a will, the firm recommends acting early. "Delay narrows your options in estate litigation," said Katherine Kimel, Founder and Principal Lawyer at Kimel Law Group. "Ontario has time limits that apply to will challenges, and evidence about a person's capacity or the circumstances around a will's signing can get harder to gather the longer a family waits."

For co-executors in conflict, the firm recommends putting disagreements in writing early and seeking legal advice before a dispute affects the estate's assets. Kimel Law Group notes that many disputes between estate trustees can be resolved through negotiation or mediation, without going to trial.

For families concerned about a power of attorney, the firm recommends requesting an accounting from the attorney directly, and raising concerns with a lawyer if the response is incomplete or delayed.

For estate trustees preparing a passing of accounts, the firm recommends keeping detailed records from the start of the administration, rather than trying to reconstruct them once beneficiaries start asking questions.

Why the firm is publishing this now

Kimel Law Group says it is releasing the roundup because these questions come up repeatedly with new clients, often after a family has already lost time trying to sort out a dispute on its own.

"Most people only deal with estate litigation once in their life, if at all," said Kimel. "They are learning the process for the first time, often while they are grieving. Our goal is to help people recognize a problem early enough that it can still be solved efficiently."

The firm intends to keep tracking these patterns as its caseload grows and will update its guidance as Ontario law in this area develops.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Kimel Law Group

Kimel Law Group is a Toronto-based law firm founded in 2021 by Katherine Kimel, Founder and Principal Lawyer. The firm focuses on estate litigation, estate administration, and guardianship and capacity matters, and represents clients throughout Ontario.

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