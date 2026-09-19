Mcsweeny Farms Opens New 7-Acre Community Park, Expanding Outdoor Recreation For

McSweeny Farms is opening a new 7-acre community park, offering residents a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities and amenities. Designed to encourage an active lifestyle, the park features a mix of public gathering spaces and resident-exclusive amenities.

Open to the public are four pickleball courts, a basketball court, two bocce ball courts, a community garden, a spacious lawn and six picnic tables with three charcoal barbecue grills.

The community park also connects directly to McSweeny Farms' extensive trail network, which includes more than five miles of walking and equestrian trails winding throughout the community.

Residents can enjoy exclusive access to two fenced dog parks, accessible with resident key cards available through the community clubhouse. Information regarding the community garden reservation system will be available through the McSweeny Farms Homeowners Association.

“The opening of the new community park is another milestone in our efforts to make McSweeny Farms a place where families and neighbors can gather and spend quality time with one another. It's one more reason McSweeny Farms is such a special place to call home,” said Charles Jackson, vice president of Southern California for Raintree Investment Corporation, the developer of McSweeny Farms.

In addition to the new community park, McSweeny Farms offers residents access to an 18,000-square-foot clubhouse and recreation center featuring a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, meeting and event rooms, a full kitchen and a billiards room.

Richmond American Homes is currently selling new homes at McSweeny Farms, giving homebuyers the opportunity to become part of the growing master-planned community.

To learn more about McSweeny Farms, visit .

ABOUT MCSWEENY FARMS

McSweeny Farms is located in Hemet in the heart of the Inland Empire. A short drive from Diamond Valley Lake and the San Jacinto mountains, the community promotes an active lifestyle and is surrounded by 150 acres of trails, parks and open space. At the center of the community is an 18,000 square foot clubhouse and recreation center, resort-style pool, fitness center and more.

For more information, visit .