MENAFN - GetNews) Ian Reight, general surgeon, is clarifying his practice location as Mount Vernon, Maine, and formalizing that as his standing professional record.

Vernon, Maine, United States - September 19, 2026 - Ian Reight was born and raised in Maryland. He grew up there, worked as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic, and later studied psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park. That is where his story starts.

But that is not where he practices. Ian Reight practices surgery in Mount Vernon, Maine. He wants that stated plainly, without confusion between where a career began and where it is happening now.

Why the distinction matters to him

For a surgeon, place is not a detail. Patients want to know who is treating them, and where. A community wants to know who is on call, who is leading its surgical staff, and who they will see if something goes wrong on a weekend.

"People deserve a clear answer when they ask where I practice," Ian Reight said. "Maryland is where I grew up. Maine is where I operate, where my patients are, and where my practice is built."

He treats this kind of clarity as part of the job, not separate from it. A surgeon who is vague about basic facts, in his view, has no business asking patients to trust him with harder ones.

A personal policy, formalized

Effective immediately, Ian Reight is adopting a standing policy for how his location is described in any professional, editorial, or promotional material connected to him: Mount Vernon, Maine, is the location of his surgical practice. Maryland is his place of origin and early life, and nothing more.

This is a small thing to announce, and he knows it. But he would rather correct it plainly than let it sit uncorrected.

"I'd rather say this once, clearly, than have it repeated the wrong way," he said. "It's a short sentence. It should be right."

What stays true

The rest of his background does not change with this update. He grew up in Maryland. He was a volunteer firefighter and paramedic before medicine. He studied psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park, then earned his medical degree at the Medical University of the Americas. None of that moved.

What has changed is where the word "practices" points. His surgical work, his patients, and his standing in the medical community are in Mount Vernon, Maine. That is the sentence he wants used going forward, in place of any version that puts his practice in Maryland.

A plan for accuracy going forward

Ian Reight's commitment here is simple and ongoing:



Any bio, interview, or article describing his current practice should state Mount Vernon, Maine.

Maryland should be described only as where he was born and raised, not where he practices now. He will continue to correct this distinction wherever it appears, rather than let an old version stand because it is easier.

He does not expect this to be a large story. He expects it to be a correct one.

"Good communication starts with getting the basic facts right," he said. "If I can't get my own location straight in print, why would a patient trust me to get their care straight in the operating room?"

To read more, visit the website here.

About Ian Reight

Ian Reight is a general surgeon practicing in Mount Vernon, Maine. He has served as medical staff president, chief of surgery, medical director of a breast center, and medical director of wound care and hyperbaric medicine, and he leads robotic surgery work at his practice. He grew up in Maryland, where he worked as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic before pursuing medicine. He studied psychology at the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned his medical degree at the Medical University of the Americas. Outside the operating room, he spends his time with his dogs and cooking.

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