Gov't Expanded Health Facilities, Digital Services Over 2 Years: Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) – Over the past two years, the Kingdom's health sector has witnessed a series of projects, decisions, and programs aimed at expanding capacity of hospitals and health centers, achieving better access of citizens to specialized services and reducing waiting times and the need for travel between regions and governorates.

Relevant efforts also focused on expanding digital health services, improving quality of care and infrastructure, and enhancing the capabilities and numbers of healthcare personnel.

According to sector data, a key aspect of this work focused on developing Jordan's hospitals and increasing their capacity to provide specialized services, while simultaneously improving access to healthcare nationwide and alleviating pressure on referral hospitals.

In the north of the Kingdom, Princess Basma Hospital was opened and developed with a capacity of 504 beds, which expanded the range of health and specialized services provided to local residents.

As for Balqa, the first phase of the expansion and modernization of Princess Iman Government Hospital was completed in seven months, following a four-year delay.

This phase covered outpatient clinics and dialysis units, while work continues on the second phase of the project.

In Madaba, the new Madaba Hospital project moved into the implementation phase after a delay of nearly ten years, in a bid to increase capacity and bring healthcare services closer to the governorate's residents.

As part of efforts to expand health coverage, "Reayah " (Care) program, designed to secure treatment for cancer patients, is set to come into effect in early 2026. It will cover approximately 4.2 million citizens within eligible categories, including those under the age of 19, others over the age of 60, and beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund.

As for the program's total cost of JD132 million, the government covers JD124 million, while the King Hussein Cancer Foundation pays JD8 million.

According to the data, the government has made two payments totaling JD62 million and JD31 million, while the King Hussein Cancer Center has treated approximately 2,000 patients covered by the agreement since it came into effect.

Alongside the expansion of healthcare facilities, telemedicine services have expanded through the Jordanian Digital Health Center, aimed to bring specialized medical consultations closer to citizens and reduce the need for travel between governorates.

The center offers a range of services, mainly specialized radiology and consultations. Since its launch, and up to August 31, approximately 49,488 patients have benefited from remote diagnostic radiology services.

Additionally, 2,441 cases have benefited from remote intensive care services, while 528 patients received remote cardiology care, 975 others received endocrinology care, and 111 received nutrition services.

Furthermore, 625 patients benefit from remote dialysis services monthly, as part of efforts to bring specialized services closer to citizens.

Regarding primary healthcare, 14 new health centers have been established, and 49 existing centers across the Kingdom's governorates have been rehabilitated and maintained, which expanded service coverage and alleviated some of the pressure on hospitals.

//Petra// AG More...