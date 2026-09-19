Minister, Russian Media Delegation Discuss Promoting Jordan's Tourist Products

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra) – Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Emad Hijazin met with a Russian media delegation, representing TV channels, media outlets, and news websites, to follow up on the outcomes of a recent visit to Russia and bolster efforts aimed at showcasing and marketing Jordan's tourist product in the Russian market.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters on Saturday, Hijazin called for partnering with Russian media to highlight the diversity and assets of Jordan's tourism product.

Hijazin also underscored the need to showcase the Kingdom's religious, historical, and natural sites, as well as its unique tourist experiences, which would strengthen Jordan's position as a "destination" in the Russian market and increase visitor numbers.

//Petra// AG