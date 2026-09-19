IT Coalition Allocates Over €1.8B To Support Ukraine's Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“The IT Coalition is marking its third anniversary. Over this period, Ukraine and 17 partner countries have joined forces to strengthen communications, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and digital systems used by the Defense Forces,” the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, partners have allocated €1.85 billion to support Ukraine through the IT Coalition over the past three years.

The largest share of the funding – €728 million – has been used to procure broadband radio communications equipment. Another €445 million has been allocated for satellite communications. Partners are also providing equipment for tactical-level command posts, supporting cybersecurity units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, and helping develop data centers, cloud infrastructure and tactical networks.

IT Coalition partners also support the Army+, Reserve+, DELTA, Impulse, SAP and other digital defense systems.

The partners have funded training in international cybersecurity standards for more than 1,200 participants, as well as nearly 200 vouchers for SANS Institute courses. They also support innovative projects, including Drone ID, and are testing their technological solutions in Ukraine, particularly in the field of communications.

For 2026–2027, the Coalition will focus on providing secure radio and satellite communications, resilient IT infrastructure and cybersecurity.

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As reported, Estonia has pledged €3.5 million through the IT Coalition to provide Starlink systems to Ukraine and strengthen its IT capabilities amid the war.

The IT Coalition is one of the Capability Coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format. It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in IT, communications and cybersecurity.

The IT Coalition currently includes Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Japan and Ukraine. Estonia and Luxembourg are the coalition's leaders.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine