Moldova's Border Police Report Drone Incursions Into Airspace Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NewsMaker reported this.

According to the Border Police, around midnight, a group of unidentified drones was spotted near the village of Caplani in the Ștefan Vodă district. Two aircraft entered Moldovan airspace, flying toward the villages of Olănești and Chistovodnе. At the same time, another drone was detected directly over Caplani. It was flying from the direction of Crocmaz and later left Moldovan territory.

In addition, at 5:19, the Ukrainian side informed Moldovan border guards that an unidentified object had fallen about 1.5–2 kilometers from the state border, near the village of Troița, and subsequently caught fire.

Moldovan border guards said patrols had been deployed to the area where the drones were spotted to investigate the circumstances and search for possible debris or fragments.

“The Border Police continues to monitor the situation and remains in constant contact with the competent authorities,” the agency said, urging citizens to exercise caution if they encounter suspicious or unidentified objects.

Poland scrambles air force for second time in day in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, fragments that may have belonged to a drone were found near the village of Colonița in Chișinău municipality.

Moldova's Ministry of Defense said that it had not detected the flight of the drone that crashed in the outskirts of Chișinău because of its speed and altitude.

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