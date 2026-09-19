Ombudsman: Claims Of Rights Violations Against Ruben Vardanyan Are Unfounded

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Claims regarding violations of the rights of ethnic Armenian prisoners are completely unfounded.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Ombudsman's Office.

It was reported that, within the framework of the Ombudsman's activities as part of the National Preventive Mechanism, meetings were held with ethnic Armenian individuals, including Ruben Vardanyan, both during the preliminary investigation and court proceedings, as well as after they were convicted and transferred to correctional facilities. The conditions in which they were held, the situation regarding the protection of their rights, and issues related to their treatment were continuously monitored.

It was noted that these monitoring activities were carried out in accordance with international standards, and the situation regarding the protection of human rights and freedoms was kept under constant observation.

“During unannounced visits conducted by myself, as well as by members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group, the rights of these individuals, including R. Vardanyan, were explained to them in their native language. Their current health condition was examined by the doctor who is a member of the NPG, and relevant publications and legislative acts in their native language were provided to them in accordance with their requests. In addition, numerous works of fiction in various languages were provided to them upon their requests.

It should be noted that each of these individuals has the opportunity to contact the Ombudsman's 916 Call Center, and every appeal they made received a timely response in accordance with the law.

During our consecutive visits, it was observed that the conditions in the facility where the aforementioned prisoners are serving their sentences meet modern standards, that no cases of discrimination against these prisoners have been allowed, and that their rights and freedoms established by international documents and national legislation are ensured, including their rights to engage in sports, take walks, and organize their leisure time. It should be noted that, despite having no funds in their accounts when they were transferred to correctional facilities, they were provided with unrestricted access to telephone calls with their family members and access to information.

It was also observed by us that the aforementioned prisoners' requests concerning notary and medical services were addressed in accordance with the legislation.

Most recently, Araik Harutyunyan's request concerning notary services was fulfilled, and as it coincided with the day of a visit, members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group also observed on site that this service was being provided.

In addition, requests submitted by these individuals to the Ombudsman for additional medical examinations, additional telephone calls with family members, and their consecutive appeals to state institutions, both personally and through their lawyers, were also addressed.

As a result of the monitoring and visits independently conducted by the Ombudsman, we would like to state that the rights of these individuals, who were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment after their commission of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes were proven in court, are ensured without any discrimination. Claims made on behalf of the aforementioned individuals on internet websites in this regard are completely unfounded, do not reflect the truth, and serve biased political purposes,” the statement said.