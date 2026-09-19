MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nexcel Launches Market Making and Investor Awareness Engagements

September 18, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged Investor Insights Systems Inc. ("Investor Insights") for an initial term of three months (the "Engagement") commencing September 21st, 2026, to provide digital marketing services, including digital content creation, distribution, search engine marketing (SEM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and market awareness campaigns. Investor Insights will receive a total fee of USD $250,000 plus GST/HST, payable upfront, in consideration for services to be provided through the initial term. The Company retains the option to extend the campaign beyond the initial term for additional services, up to an additional USD $250,000 in total cash fees, by executing a new campaign schedule or a written amendment in accordance with the agreement. The Engagement will expire at either the end of the relevant time period or when the budget is fully spent. To the Company's knowledge, neither Investor Insights nor its principals have any further interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Company is at arms-length from Investor Insights.

Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tel: (647) 302-3382, Email: ....

The Company also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $6,000 per month, payable in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated, with ITG commencing their services immediately. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

ITG Contact Information: Jeff Gamble, 33 Yonge Street, Suite 420 Toronto, Ontario M5E 1G4, ..., 416-583-2194

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company's flagship Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located in New Brunswick and encompasses a significant land package within one of Canada's most historically significant tungsten camps. Nexcel's strategy is to advance and expand its critical minerals portfolio through systematic exploration, strategic property acquisitions and the evaluation of development opportunities in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Ducharme REE project in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Hugh Rogers

CEO & Director

Email: ...

Phone: (604) 250-6162

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.