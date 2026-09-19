Uzbekistan, China Southern Power Grid Plan EV Charging Network

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China Southern Power Grid Industrial Development Group discussed plans to develop a modern electric-vehicle charging network along the Tashkent-Khorezm route on Sept. 18 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following the talks between Azizbek Isoyev, an adviser to Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, and a delegation from China Southern Power Grid Industrial Development Group.

The sides discussed the creation of charging infrastructure along the Tashkent-Khorezm route, including the development of a network of modern charging stations for electric vehicles.

The discussions also covered opportunities to localize the production of charging equipment in Uzbekistan, develop related service infrastructure and establish new investment projects in the sector.

Localization could support the development of a broader domestic ecosystem around electric-vehicle infrastructure, including equipment supply and technical services, while creating opportunities for cooperation between Chinese companies and Uzbek partners.

The sides also considered potential investment projects and practical steps needed to prepare and implement them.

China Southern Power Grid Industrial Development Group is part of China Southern Power Grid, one of China's major electricity infrastructure companies. Its involvement in discussions on EV charging infrastructure adds an energy-sector dimension to Uzbekistan's efforts to develop transportation infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Following the meeting, the Uzbek and Chinese sides expressed readiness to continue practical work on preparing and implementing specific projects.