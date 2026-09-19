Tajikistan Highlights Rogun HPP, Investment Opportunities At London Roundtable

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan presented investment opportunities and priority projects to representatives of international banks and investment companies at a roundtable in London on September 16.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan, a roundtable titled "Emerging and Frontier Market Opportunities", bringing together representatives of banks and leading international investment companies.

"On September 16, 2026, a roundtable titled 'Emerging and Frontier Market Opportunities' was held in London, United Kingdom, with the participation of representatives of banks and leading international investment companies. The Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tajikistan, Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, participated in and addressed the event," the statement said.

During the roundtable, Qahhorzoda presented Tajikistan's economic and financial achievements and provided information on the development of the country's domestic government securities market.

Particular attention was paid to financing the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant, the progress of construction works, investor participation in the project and other areas of cooperation between the Government of Tajikistan and its partners related to the project.

Participants were also shown a video report on the progress of construction at the Rogun Hydropower Plant.

The minister invited representatives of international banks and investment companies to visit Tajikistan to familiarize themselves with the country's investment opportunities and priority projects. The roundtable provided a platform for presenting Tajikistan's investment potential to representatives of the international financial and investment community.