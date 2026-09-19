Assam Shocker: Man Beheaded Over Affair With Neighbour's Wife Decomposed Body Found

A 31-year-old man was allegedly killed and beheaded before his body was buried near a river over a relationship with his neighbour's wife in Assam's Jorhat district. Police have arrested four people in connection with the crime, officials said. The deceased was identified as Anil Rajgarh, a resident of Greenview Tea Estate in Mariani. According to police, Anil went missing on September 7, prompting his family to lodge a complaint at Mari Police Station.

Four days later, on September 11, police recovered his decomposed body from a riverside area near the Bhogdoi River.

Mariani CDSP Trinayan Chamuah said that the victim's throat was allegedly slit with a blade before he was beheaded with a machete.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kapil Karmakar, his wife Anima Karmakar, Kapil's younger brother Sanjit Karmakar and their friend Mahesh Rajgarh.

According to CDSP Chamuah, Anil had allegedly been in regular contact with Anima for several months. Police said Anima allegedly called Anil to a tea garden area on September 7, where her husband and the other two accused were allegedly waiting for him.

Police alleged that Anima attacked Anil with a blade after he arrived, following which the other three accused allegedly joined the assault and killed him.

The accused allegedly placed Anil's body inside a sack before dragging it to the riverside and burying it, police said. During the investigation, officers recovered the machete allegedly used in the crime from the house of one of the accused.

The four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence.

Police said the accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. A postmortem examination was conducted after the decomposed body was recovered.

Further investigation is underway.