Goa Travel Guide: 5 Places To Add To Your List Before Peak Tourist Season Begins

Goa isn't just about the beaches and nightlife and crowded tourist season. The onset of the monsoons makes the state look considerably greener, thus making September a great month for exploring the history and the natural environment of Goa.

So if you're traveling to Goa before the onset of the winter season begins in full swing, here are five attractions that you should consider visiting in September.

1. Fort Aguada

This Portuguese fort stands on the shores of the Arabian Sea and offers both historical knowledge and scenic coastal views. Fort Aguada dates back to the 17th century and features its iconic lighthouse. Fort Aguada open all days of the week from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

2. Basilica of Bom Jesus

It is essential to visit Old Goa for history enthusiasts in Goa. Basilica of Bom Jesus is a UNESCO World Heritage Monument and the shrine that houses the relics of St Francis Xavier. Tourists can visit this monument between 9 am to 5 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

3. Dudhsagar Falls

Dudhsagar is one of the most popular natural attractions in Goa. Post-Monsoon season is perfect for making the surrounding area lush and green. It is a popular tourist attraction because of the dense forest surrounding them, and the falls look even more spectacular during the post-monsoon period. It is located inside the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary.

4. Reis Magos Fort

Reis Magos Fort is a heritage site located across the Mandovi from Panaji. The Reis Magos Fort has laterite walls, watchtowers, and a view of the surrounding landscape. The restored fort is presently functioning as a heritage site and tourist destination, however, visiting hours are Tuesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5:30 pm.

5. Old Goa's Historic Churches

Rather than confining your itinerary to the beaches of Goa, take some time out for visiting Old Goa's historic church complex. Apart from the Basilica of Bom Jesus, you will be able to visit the grand Se Cathedral, which opens between 7:30 am and 6 pm.

Reason to Visit Goa before Winter

A visit to Goa before winter would give you an altogether different experience than visiting during the holiday season. While there will still be the influence of the monsoons on the land, there are forts, churches, and nature trails among other attractions to explore besides the beach.