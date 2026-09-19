Gujarat Health Minister Makes Surprise Visit To Navsari PHC, Stresses Patient-Centric Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) Navsari, Sep 19 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Saturday made a surprise inspection of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Alipor in Navsari district's Chikhli taluka, checking the availability of medicines, medical equipment, staff functioning and basic facilities for patients.

During the visit, Pansheriya inspected the treatment being provided to patients, OPD services, medicine distribution, cleanliness, drinking water facilities and other arrangements at the health centre.

He also interacted with doctors, nursing staff, health workers and other employees to understand the functioning of the facility.

The visit also included an assessment of the availability of medicines and medical equipment, as well as the condition of basic infrastructure and the services being provided to patients.

The Minister said Primary Health Centres are an important first point of contact with the healthcare system for ordinary citizens and stressed that cleanliness, discipline, proper arrangements and sensitivity towards patients were as important as quality treatment.

"The cleanliness, arrangements and disciplined functioning observed at the Alipor PHC could be followed at other Community Health Centres (CHCs) and PHCs across the state," he said.

He expressed the expectation that all CHCs and PHCs would provide the best possible healthcare services while maintaining cleanliness, systematic functioning and discipline.

The Minister also instructed officials and employees to maintain a sensitive approach while dealing with patients and ensure timely resolution of any shortcomings in healthcare services.

During the inspection, Pansheriya felicitated health workers and sanitation workers on duty by presenting them with shawls, appreciating their dedicated work after observing the cleanliness and functioning of the facility.

"The purpose of surprise visits is not limited to inspection, but also to encourage good work and ensure immediate corrective measures wherever improvements were required," he noted.

The state government is working to extend quality, accessible and sensitive healthcare services to rural and remote areas under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.