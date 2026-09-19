Anant Singh-Neeraj Kumar Face Off Again As Old Mokama Rivalry Returns Ahead Of MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) The long-standing political rivalry between Mokama MLA Anant Singh and JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar has resurfaced ahead of the upcoming Patna Graduate Constituency Legislative Council election, bringing years of political and personal animosity back into focus.

On Saturday, Anant Singh openly challenged Neeraj Kumar, proposing a face-to-face public debate on all contentious issues and even offering what he described as a Rs 20-crore wager to settle their long-running disputes. He called upon Kumar to join him near a Hanuman temple in Patna for an open discussion.

"Let us sit across from each other and debate face-to-face. We will settle all scores," Singh said.

The roots of the rivalry stretch back to the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. At the time, Singh was a dominant political figure in Mokama but had been arrested in June that year in connection with a murder case. Subsequently, JD(U) fielded Neeraj Kumar from the Mokama constituency instead of Singh.

The election evolved into a direct political contest between the two leaders, with Kumar contesting on a JD(U) ticket and Singh entering the fray as an Independent candidate. Singh ultimately emerged victorious, defeating Kumar by 18,348 votes. The campaign was marked by sharp exchanges, with Kumar repeatedly questioning Singh's political record and criminal cases, while Singh's supporters portrayed Kumar as his principal political challenger.

Although their political trajectories changed over the years, disagreements between the two leaders continued to resurface whenever their paths intersected.

One of the most significant flashpoints in their rivalry came in August 2019, when police raided Singh's ancestral residence in Ladma village in Bihar's Barh subdivision. Investigators claimed to have recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and hand grenades from the premises. A case was subsequently registered against Singh, who later surrendered before a Delhi court.

Singh has consistently maintained that he was framed in the case.

In the latest round of exchanges, he has again alleged that Neeraj Kumar played a role in planting the weapons recovered during the raid. However, the allegation has not been established. Kumar has categorically denied the claim, asserting that anyone making such accusations should present evidence before a court.

The arms case went through prolonged judicial proceedings and led to Singh's conviction by a special court, resulting in the loss of his Assembly membership. He subsequently challenged the verdict before the Patna High Court, which granted him relief in August 2024, leading to his release from jail. While the case forms an important backdrop to the present dispute, it remains separate from the latest allegations being traded between the two leaders.

Their rivalry has also featured sharp personal attacks over the years. During the ongoing confrontation, local political circles have referred to allegations that Kumar used the nickname "Pudina Singh" for the Mokama MLA, adding a personal dimension to what has largely been a political feud.

Despite their differences, Singh eventually returned to the JD(U) fold and continued to remain active in Mokama politics. His re-entry into the party, however, did little to bridge his differences with Kumar.

The latest confrontation comes as Kumar's name figures prominently in discussions surrounding the 2026 Patna Graduate Constituency MLC election. Singh has made it clear that he is unwilling to back Kumar's candidature and has instead expressed support for independent candidate Dr Anuj Singh. He has also insisted that his opposition is directed at Kumar personally and should not be construed as opposition to the JD(U).

As the election campaign gathers momentum, the dispute has expanded beyond electoral politics, reviving debate over the 2019 arms case and the allegations surrounding it. Singh has renewed his demand for a narco-analysis test on Kumar, arguing that it would help uncover the truth behind his claims.

Kumar, meanwhile, has reiterated that any individual possessing evidence should place it before the court.

With the Patna Graduate Constituency election approaching, the renewed confrontation between the two Mokama leaders has added a fresh layer of political intrigue to an already closely watched contest.